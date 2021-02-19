Neha Kakkar opens up on getting anxiety before performances, says body image issues ‘disturbed’ her

Singer Neha Kakkar bared her soul during a recent episode of Indian Idol 12 and talked about getting anxiety. She made the emotional revelation after the performance of contestant Anushka Banerjee and said that she, too, would get nervous before performing on stage.

Neha is one of the judges of Indian Idol 12, along with singer-composers Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

“Though I have everything, a nice family and career but my bodily issues always disturbed me a lot and because of which I used to face anxiety,” she said on the singing reality show, according to Pinkvilla.

Anushka said, “Neha ma’am has always been very supportive and encouraging from the time I narrated to them that I have anxiety issues. This time, when she praised me, I was on cloud nine. Hearing appreciative words from a personality like Neha ma’am is like a dream come true.”

Neha was joined by her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, in the recent Valentine’s Day special episode. The two got married in October last year after a whirlwind romance.

Neha and Rohanpreet met in August last year, while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. She thought he was the ‘cutest boy (she) had ever come across’ and was drawn to his polite demeanour as well. They exchanged Snapchat IDs after the shoot ended and kept in touch.

Earlier, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Neha revealed that she and Rohanpreet briefly stopped talking because she was looking at a lifetime companionship and he felt that he was too young to get married. However, one day, he drunkenly messaged her that he could not live without her and wanted to get married. She thought that he would forget about it the next day but that was not the case.

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in dual ceremonies in Delhi in October last year, followed by a grand reception near Mohali, in Punjab.

