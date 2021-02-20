Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film Shershaah to hit theatres in July

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's upcoming war film Shershaah will hit theatres on July 2. Producer Karan Johar announced the release date on Twitter along with two posters of the film featuring Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra.

Sharing the posters on Twitter, Karan wrote, "The larger than life untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is ready to be unravelled on the big screens. We’re honoured to be showing this journey - #Shershaah in cinemas on 2nd July, 2021, starring Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan."

The larger than life untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is ready to be unravelled on the big screens. We’re honoured to be showing this journey - #Shershaah in cinemas on 2nd July, 2021, starring Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan. pic.twitter.com/B0xFOronlY — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 20, 2021

While one poster shows Sidharth in an army uniform, in the middle of action along with any other soldiers, another gives a closer look at the actor. The posters were first revealed on his birthday last year.

The film is a biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra who went by the code name Shershaah. He had laid down his life in the service of the nation during the Kargil War of 1999. The captain was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra — India’s highest military award and tells the tale of his heroism and sacrifice.

Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra's fiancee Dimple Cheema. Made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut claims she was 'first rebel Rajput woman at 15', reveals her response to her father who tried to slap her

Shershaah was shot in 2019 in Kargil but had to be put on hold due to coronavirus-induced lockdown earlier last year. The team resumed the shoot post the lockdown and finished the film. It was revealed that the actor and his team had made sure that the place they shot in was cleaned of any debris before they left the location.

Besides Shershaah, Sidharth has Thank God and Mission Majnu in the pipeline. He is currently shooting for Mission Majnu in Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON