Rakhi Sawant's mom blushes as Vikas Gupta kisses her and lauds her hairstyle: 'Move aside Halle Berry'
Vikas Gupta shared a video from his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother.
Rakhi Sawant's mom blushes as Vikas Gupta kisses her and lauds her hairstyle: 'Move aside Halle Berry'

Vikas Gupta shared a video of his meeting with Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Sawant, who is undergoing cancer treatment. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was seen kissing her while praising her hairstyle.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:59 PM IST

Vikas Gupta recently visited Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Sawant, who is undergoing cancer treatment in hospital. In a picture posted by Vikas on Instagram, she could be seen smiling for a selfie.

Vikas has now shared a video featuring Jaya, in which he praised her hairstyle. He also said that Jaya has outdone Hollywood actor Halle Berry.

"Itni cool hairstyle jo aapne rakhi hui hai, Halle Berry ko bhi sharm aayegi kyunki, wo bolegi mere se zyada cool aur jakaas aap lag rahe ho, malum hai? Itni cool lag rahe ho (Such a cool hairstyle you've got, even Halle Berry would feel shy. She'll tell you that you look cooler)," Vikas said in the video, planting a kiss on her head. Jaya blushed at the compliments showered on her.

He shared the video with the caption, "Kindly move aside #halleberry #rakhisawant mom has beaten you to have the coolest swag to carry the Bald look (clapping emoji) wishing a speedy recovery and win over Cancer aunty - love - #vikasgupta."

Vikas had also shared a couple of pictures with Rakhi, taken at the Bigg Boss reunion she recently hosted. "When an effort is made - results are bound to come. #rakhisawant #vikasgupta #biggboss14," he said.


Last week, after his meet with Jaya, Vikas said in a social media post, "#RakhiSawant I am so proud of you that even when you knew your mother is going through such serious illness you continued to entertain people, you worked hard so you could earn and justify the money you get from #biggboss14 which today you are using to get your mother treated. I shall be chanting for auntie and the operation to go successful. I had so much fun being with her & also I think her new hairstyle is super cool. By now after meeting me she also believes the same. I am here and you know it #vikasgupta."

Rakhi walked out of the Bigg Boss 14 house with a cash prize of 14 lakh which she said she would utilise for her mother's treatment.

