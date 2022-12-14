Ranveer Singh tells Archana Puran Singh 'mere kapde bi pehan rakhe hai' on The Kapil Sharma Show

Ranveer Singh recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show along with Cirkus director Rohit Shetty and co-stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. He was in a blue sweatshirt with yellow check pants and a red beanie and went on to tease permanent guest Archana Puran Singh who was dressed in a patterned pink and red outfit. Also read: Akshay Kumar poses in multicoloured fur coat in new pic from Selfiee sets, fans compare his fashion to Ranveer Singh

Sony has shared a promo of the upcoming episode on social media. It shows Archana asking Rohit Shetty about not casting him in any of his films after she starred in his 2012 film, Bol Bachchan. Rohit explained to her that he had thought of casting her as Ranveer's mom but Kapil cut him short, saying, “Arey wo heroine soch rahi hain (she is thinking about being cast as his heroine).” Ranveer further added, “Mere kapde bhi pahan rakhe hain (she is even dressed like me).”

Kapil also pointed out how Deepika Padukone, who has a special dance number Current Laga in the film, did not accompany the star cast on the show. “Hum log 5 ghante ka show bana re hain, wo 10 minute ke liye aajati (we are doing a five hour-long shoot, she could have come for just 10 minutes)," he told Ranveer, leaving him in splits.

The promo also shows Kapil Sharma asking Rohit about the massive starcast of Cirkus which also has Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murali Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vijay Patkar and Anil Charanjeett among the ensemble cast. As Kapil asked Rohit if he robs a bank to make such big budget films, Pooja Hegde said, “Rohit sir khud ek bank hain (Rohit is a bank in himself).” Rohit targeted Kapil instead and said, “Mujhse bada bank to ye hai (Kapil is a bigger bank than me).”

Cirkus will release in theatres on December 23 ahead of the Christmas festivities. It is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors and has Ranveer and Varun in dual roles.

