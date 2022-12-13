Akshay Kumar poses in multicoloured fur coat in new pic from Selfiee sets, fans compare his fashion to Ranveer Singh

Akshay Kumar has shared a new picture from the sets of his next, Selfiee. The actor is seen sitting on an open car while sporting a new sleek look. He has a serious expression on his face as he poses in a colourful faux fur coat. The actor explained how as actors, they wear costumes which are not suitable for the weather at that point of time. Also read: Step inside Akshay Kumar's Mumbai home for first time ever: Paintings, art pieces and greenery all over

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “My mantra for today - Garmi, humidity aur faux fur…Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar (everything works, just keep working). Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24.”

Akshay Kumar shared new pic of himself on Instagram.

Varun Dhawan reacted to his post, saying, “Looking great sir.” However, many others compared him to Raveen Singh who is known for stepping out in colourful clothes most of the time. A fan wrote, “Ranveer Singh apni ID se aao (Ranveer show your real identity).” Another said, “Ranveer singh ki sanghat ka nateeja aaj dekhne ko mil hei gya (we are now seeing the result of you spending time in the company of Ranveer).” One more fan wrote, “Ranveer Singh, se door raha karo sir (keep away from Ranveer).” A comment also read, “Look like Karan Johar.”

Selfiee is being directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is reportedly a remake of 2019 Malayalam comedy Driving Licence, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran as a superstar and Suraj Venjaramoodu as a motor vehicle inspector. Directed by Lal Jr, Driving License revolves around a star who is famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. He goes on to lock horns with a motor inspector, who happens to be his fan as well.

Akshay has few more films in the pipeline. He recently revealed his look of Shivaji from the Marathi period drama, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and Gorkha, in which he would be seen as Major Ian Cardozo. There is also the Soorarai Pottru remake and Oh My God 2 in the lineup.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON