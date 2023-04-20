Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp weighs In on Ozempic, weight loss controversy

Teddi Mellencamp, reality star and founder of All In by Teddi, faced criticism from fans after making comments about the use of weight-loss drug Ozempic among fellow reality stars. In an exclusive interview with Page Six at an event for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mellencamp stated that she is not here to judge those who use the drug, but emphasized the importance of daily exercise and eating foods that fuel the body.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comments came after several reality stars, including Golnesa "GG" Garachedaghi and Dolores Catania, admitted to using Ozempic to slim down. Garachedaghi lost 11 pounds after taking the generic version of the drug, while Catania clarified that she uses it for medical reasons to treat Type II diabetes.

Mellencamp's friend and former castmate Kyle Richards has also faced speculation about her recent weight loss, but has vehemently denied using Ozempic. Mellencamp has been a vocal supporter of Richards, and the two work out together regularly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Mellencamp faced criticism from fans for her comments about Ozempic. Jackie Goldschneider, who battles anorexia, slammed the use of the drug in a February episode of Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, calling it "horrifying." Fans accused Mellencamp of promoting the drug, and expressed disappointment that she did not take a stronger stance against its use.

Also read | Andy Cohen's weight loss drug praise on Real Housewives lands him in hot water with fans

The event Mellencamp attended was hosted by Kyle Richards, and aimed to raise awareness for mental health in honor of Richards' late best friend, who died by suicide after a battle with mental illness last May. Cast members from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" were in attendance, as well as former diamond holders Camille Grammer and Kyle's sister Kim Richards, and Richards' daughters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}