Andy Cohen's weight loss drug praise on Real Housewives lands him in hot water with fans

Andy Cohen, the executive producer of “Real Housewives,” has come under fire for promoting Ozempic, a weight loss drug, on his SiriusXM “Radio Andy” show. During the show, he praised two “Real Housewives” stars for losing weight through the drug, prompting fans to slam him on social media for promoting a drug that can trigger eating disorders and supply shortages. Andy Cohen, the executive producer of 'Real Housewives', has come under fire for promoting Ozempic, a weight loss drug.

The controversy began when Cohen reacted positively to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Fessler separately confessing they used a form of the weight loss drug. While he didn’t technically “congratulate” Catania, he did tell her she looked “thin” and repeated “wow” before joking that “half” her “RHONJ” cast members are on it. Cohen also told Fessler that she “looked different” and asked what she’s “on.”

Fans criticized Cohen for promoting a drug that can be harmful to people with eating disorders and for joking around about women taking a drug for diabetes in order to basically starve themselves and get thin. Eating disorder survivor and “Real Housewives” star Jackie Goldschneider condemned the drug for being “eating disorder in a needle.”

Cohen responded to the backlash during his show, admitting it was wrong to praise women from the franchise who have lost weight by using Ozempic. He admitted that it is a “slippery slope” to casually talk about Ozempic and weight loss, especially when it can be triggering for people with eating disorders.

The controversy highlights the responsibility that TV personalities and executives have in promoting healthy and safe behaviors, particularly in the sensitive area of weight loss and body image. While Cohen may have been trying to deliver entertainment to his audience, it’s important to consider the potential impact of his words on those struggling with weight and body image issues.