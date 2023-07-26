Uorfi Javed on being harassed by men on a flight: I’m a soft target as I have no godfather or connections in Bollywood

Uorfi Javed is not new to controversies and trolling. However, this time while on a flight to Goa, things went a little nasty when a group of men allegedly misbehaved with the reality TV star, leaving her visibly upset. Trigger, Uorfi took to Instagram and shared a video of the incident with a note stating that she is a “public figure and not anyone’s public property”.

Uorfi Javed often gets trolled for her sartorial choices.

Now, talking to us about the harrowing incident, Uorfi recalls, “They were calling me names and passing comments like, ‘Yeh toh nangi rehti hai. Arrey isne kapde pehne hain aaj’. I kept calm because I didn’t want to disturb the decorum of the flight,” she says, adding, “But, I I lost it when one of the guys, from the very group that was misbehaving with me, asked for a selfie. And I was like how dare you when you were the one calling me names.”

More recently, while she was returning from her Goa trip, Uorfi got into a tiff with yet another man at the airport, who objected to her dressing and said, ‘Aise kapde pehanna allowed nahi hain India mein’.

Ask her if such cases of misbehaviour and people moral policing her bother her, and she says, “Mujhe iss sabse koi farak nahi padta. And I think more than me, the society should get affected by such incidents where men like these can tease girls, misbehave with them, and get away with it. Their excuse to it was that they were drunk. But if they are drinking, I should not be the one facing its aftermaths. Main uski saza kyu face karu. Also, they should not have been allowed to board the flight in the first place if they were drunk.”

While people Uorfi gets into such troubles over and over again because of her sartorial choices, and bold attitude, the actor doesn’t quite agree with this notion. “I am a soft target kyunki mere aage peeche koi nahi hai. I have no connection with the Bollywood. I have no godfather in this film industry. That’s the reality,” she continues, “There are people who would meet me nicely, but they are not friends. And it’s not even their fault. They don’t owe me anything.”

While she mostly prefers to ignore such people and instances, she confesses there are days when it affects her. “And in that moment, all I do is try to switch off the internet and find peace in my books and my friends. I mostly don’t take it to my heart. Agar heart par le liya hota toh main yeh sab baat hi nahi kar rahi hoti,” she ends.

