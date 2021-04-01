Rekha gifts Neha Kakkar saree, drapes it on her on Indian Idol sets. See pics

IND USA
Rekha arrived on the sets of Indian Idol recently for a special episode.
Veteran actor Rekha visited the sets of Indian Idol recently. She came bearing gifts for singer and show judge Neha Kakkar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:13 PM IST

After Neetu Kapoor, Rekha also came bearing gifts for newly married singer Neha Kakkar. The veteran actor visited the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol recently, and gifted Neha a stunning pink saree.

Pictures from the sets show Rekha not only gifting Neha a Kanjeevaram silk saree but also helping her wear it. She made the plates for her and even put a veil over her head. This was Rekha's gift for her as Neha recently got married to singer Rohanpreet Singh.


"This saree is a blessing which I have got from Rekha ma'am and this would always be very special to me. Everyone has been in awe of Rekha ma'am, and I am one of them. Meeting her and receiving a gift from her is so special. I can’t describe in words how happy I am," Neha had said on receiving the saree, as per a report in India Today.

"It is always said whenever you meet someone newlywed you should pour them with your blessings. I believe a saree is one of the most beautiful attires someone can don. So, I decided to gift Neha a saree," Rekha said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut is Hansal Mehta's pick for 'greatest woman actor in Indian cinema'

She added, "I have met Rohan (Rohanpreet Singh) earlier still you didn’t invite me to your wedding." Neha replied, "If I knew you know me, I would have definitely invited you to my wedding."

Earlier last week, actor Neetu Kapoor had gifted Neha a 'shagun ka lifafa'. Neetu, had said that the gift was from her and her late husband, Rishi Kap. "It's a tradition in India that when you meet someone for the first time after their wedding, you give them a shagun (a gift). I didn't get to give the shagun so this is a blessing for you from me and Rishi ji. May you have a great life full of happiness. And lots and lots and lots of happiness to you," she told Neha as she handed her a golden envelope.

