Remember Ruhi from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? Ruhaanika Dhawan is now 18 and set for fearless tasks on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Millions watched Ruhaanika Dhawan grow up as Ruhi on the Indian TV show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now 18, the former child star has spent the last few years focusing on her studies, reaching major personal milestones, and carefully planning her next career move. That comeback comes in the form of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where audiences will get to see a completely different side of her.

From child star to young achiever

Ruhaanika Dhawan chose studies over acting, and is now set for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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Anyone who watched Indian television a decade ago remembers Ruhaanika Dhawan as the adorable Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She quickly became a household name, even bagging the Indian Telly Award for Most Popular Child Actress along the way. While most people know her from that breakout role, she actually kicked off her acting journey back in 2012 with Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, which eventually opened doors to big-screen appearances in films like Jai Ho and Ghayal Once Again.

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Education came first

{{^usCountry}} Ruhaanika consciously hit pause on her acting career for nearly three years to focus on school. It wasn't an easy decision, especially at a time when many actors her age were taking on new projects, but she wanted to give her studies her full attention. The gamble paid off. In 2025, she scored 91% in her Class XII International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations and later told Hindustan Times, “I halted my acting career for three years to focus on my studies, and now I feel it was all worth it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruhaanika consciously hit pause on her acting career for nearly three years to focus on school. It wasn't an easy decision, especially at a time when many actors her age were taking on new projects, but she wanted to give her studies her full attention. The gamble paid off. In 2025, she scored 91% in her Class XII International Baccalaureate (IB) examinations and later told Hindustan Times, “I halted my acting career for three years to focus on my studies, and now I feel it was all worth it.” {{/usCountry}}

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She is now pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), balancing lectures with auditions and brand collaborations. While she stayed away from regular acting projects during that period, she continued to do a handful of advertisements, making sure they never came at the cost of her education.

Big financial milestones at a young age

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Buying a home is a dream many people spend years working towards. Ruhaanika achieved it before she could even drive. At just 15, the actor bought her own house in Mumbai after years of saving her earnings with the help of her mother. Announcing the milestone in 2023, she wrote, “With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I’m extremely Grateful .. I have check marked a very big dream- “Buying a home on my own.” This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all.”

Nearly three years later, after the house was finally ready, Ruhaanika celebrated its griha pravesh with her family. She also ticked off another personal milestone by gifting her mother the Mercedes-Benz she had always dreamed of owning. Speaking to Hindustan Times about the gift earlier this month, Ruhaanika said, “Like any other youngster, I too had this in mind to own a luxury car and gift it to my parents—especially my mother, who always wanted this particular model of Mercedes. It thrills me to have managed this so soon in my career... As I am now licensed to drive, I want to learn as soon as possible!”

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Returning to television with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Ruhaanika is making her television comeback with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after taking a break to focus on her studies. The stunt-based reality show is unlike anything she has done before and gives audiences a chance to see her beyond the child roles that made her famous. Shot in Cape Town, South Africa, she is also the youngest contestant this season.

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The offer came at the right time. She had just finished her first-semester exams and had a break before her internship began. Speaking to HT about why she signed up for the show, Ruhaanika said, “I opted for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 because I wanted to surprise the audience. Also, I went all by myself without my mother, as I thought to experience it all without any inhibitions. Now, after experiencing a hardcore reality project, I am more than happy to take up something interesting in terms of acting, soon.”

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Beyond social media

Off screen, Ruhaanika shares snippets of her everyday life with her 2.2 million Instagram followers. On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, she'll compete against Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vishal Aditya Singh.

While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the results, early reports suggest the competition has been intense, with Farrhana Bhatt and Karan Wahi emerging as strong performers. Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Rithvik Dhanjani are also rumoured to be among the top five contestants. The new season premieres on Colors TV and JioHotstar on August 1, 2026.