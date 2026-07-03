Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor Ruhaanika Dhawan gifts mother a dream car at 18, plans to master driving next

Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan calls it a "dream come true" to buy her own car at 18. “Like any other youngster, I too had this in mind to own a luxury car and gift it to my parents—especially my mother, who always wanted this particular model of Mercedes. It thrills me to have managed this so soon in my career and to be able to do something for my parents, though it’s just a small token.” Actor Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika, who plans to learn driving soon, said, “18 hote hi sabko shauq chad jata hain ke gaadi khareedni, gaadi chalani hain. Though I am yet to master driving, abhi mujhe nahin aati. As I am now licensed to drive, I want to learn as soon as possible. I tried sometime back but couldn't complete it then. So now, kuch mahine baad mein bhi chala paungi iis baat ki bahut khushi hain.”

Best remembered as Roohi from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, Ruhaanika addressed whether this marks her comeback: “I was never gone! In between, I did a few advertisements and also did Mere Sai. But yes, it was nothing big because I waited for the best project to come my way so I could revisit the audiences’ hearts. They should not just remember me as a child actor who once won them over in a daily soap. So, I invested a lot in myself by learning my craft and preparing well.”

Ruhaanika will be seen in a stunt-based show soon. "I opted for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 because I wanted to surprise the audience. Also, I went all by myself without my mother, as I thought to experience it all without any inhibitions. Now, after experiencing a hardcore reality project, I am more than happy to take up something interesting in terms of acting, soon."