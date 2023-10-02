RHONY star Brynn Whitfield evicted from tiny New York City studio for owing $7K in rent amid $30K tax debt

Brynn Whitfield, the new star of ‘Real Housewives of New York,’ was kicked out of her small studio apartment on the Upper East Side in 2014 for failing to pay almost $7,000 in rent, The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal.

Brynn Whitfield attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" premiere party at the Rainbow Room on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Court records obtained by the outlet show that the Bravo reality star rented the tiny apartment, which could barely fit a queen-sized bed, in 2013.

The one-year lease expired and became month-to-month, but Brynn stopped paying rent, according to the documents.

In August 2014, Brynn received an eviction notice, along with Jane and John Doe, who were purportedly her subtenants.

The rent had reached $2,500 a month when the Real Housewives of New York newcomer was served with the eviction papers, the documents show.

“The respondent continues to be in possession of the premise without the permission of the Petitioner-Landlord after the expiration of said term,” the landlord’s attorney wrote.

The documents indicate that Brynn purportedly had outstanding rent payments for July 2013, as well as for October, November, and December.

The rent arrears continued to pile up in 2014 and remained unpaid in January and February, according to the documents.

In October 2014, the landlord asked the court for a “final judgment be entered against the respondent [Brynn and subtenants Jane and John Doe], issue a warrant of eviction to remove respondents from possession thereof, and that a judgment be issued for the rent arrears.”

Brynn lost the case and was ordered to pay her landlord for the unpaid rent. This was not the only time that the reality star faced financial troubles.

As The U.S. Sun previously reported, she currently owes $30,000 in back taxes, despite showing off a lavish lifestyle on camera.

In July, a Los Angeles County clerk verified that the newly minted Bravo star possesses an active state tax lien in California and an IRS lien within the state.

According to a 2021 lien filed against her, ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ star has an outstanding debt of $11,359 owed to California.

She also has an IRS lien against her from 2019 for $16,487.

However, Brynn has tried to keep up with the wealthy image of the Real Housewives franchise.

In a recent cast photo, she wore a shirt that looked like it was made of pearls.

A dubious report claimed that she is worth $3 million, despite her apparent financial woes. She joined the cast of Real Housewives of New York as part of a major overhaul for Season 13.

