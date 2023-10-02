‘Oh WOW!’ react fans as BTS's Jungkook shares video of dance practice for 3D

The official dance routine for Jungkook's new single 3D, featuring Jack Harlow was released on BTS's YouTube channel BANGTANTV. 3D is the Korean singer's second digital single post SEVEN and was recently released on September 29, 2023.

Dance practice video

The video of the official dance routine of the song was released today on the channel. Till now it has received 354K likes and has been viewed by 1.3M people.

Jungkook can be seen dressed in a white sleeveless tee with wide-legged black pants. He completed the look with a pair of chunky black boots.

Dancing along with the K-pop star were dancers from the Jam Republic, who were also participants in the dance reality show Street Woman Fighters Season 2.

Watch the video of the dance practice below:

Fan Reactions

Fans have been going gaga over their favourite K-pop star's video where he can be seen dancing and moving elegantly.

"LOOK AT HIM MY GOD," wrote a user on X.

"oh the attitude...." and “MAIN POP BOY JEON JUNGKOOK,” wrote other users.

"THE HIP THRUST WITH THOSE LYRICS?? JEON JUNGKOOK I'M INSANE 😭

JUNGKOOK WE LOVE YOU

JUNGKOOK GIANT POP STAR," wrote a user as they appreciated the singer's coordinated moves.

3D- by Jungkook featuring Jack Harlow

3D is the Korean singer's second digital single post SEVEN and was recently released on September 29, 2023. The song featuring American rapper Jack Harlow features a person's feelings for someone they can't reach in perspectives of first, second and third dimensions.

3D has swept away people in its croon as it scored top spot on iTunes charts in over 100 regions. Additionally, it was ranked at the top on the Oricon music chart in Japan and was in the top 3 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart.

The song still has places to go considering it has been only three days since its release.

SEVEN, Jungkook's first single was released earlier July 14, 2023, and featured American rapper Latto.