Rimi Sen says she thought Bigg Boss was 'a useless show', did it for money

Actor Rimi Sen has often spoken about her disdain for the reality show Bigg Boss, which she did a few years ago. Rimi was among the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss 9, and was notorious for her apparent lack of interest on the show.

In an interview, she said that she'd always thought of Bigg Boss as 'a useless show where all people do is shout and fight for coffee for three months'. But, she said, because the money was good, she agreed to do it. At the time, Rimi wasn't as prominent a face as she had been in her heyday, when she appeared in hit films such as Dhoom, Hungama, Phir Hera Pheri and others.

She told IndianExpress.com, "It was like a paid holiday. But when I entered that house, I realised the way they play with your psychology. That isn’t shown to anyone. All you see are tasks and people bad-mouthing each other. I don’t fight because that isn’t a solution for me."

She continued, "Also when they frustrate you with the tasks at 3 in the night, with food restrictions, the bad side of anyone will get unleashed. It was like a rehab for me, where all I had to do was meditate and wash utensils. That show really helps in discovering yourself. Bigg Boss gave me maturity."

Previously, Rimi had spoken about her compensation for the show. She told SpotboyE, "See we do few things for fame and some for money. So I did Bigg Boss only for money. They paid me around 2.25 crore for 49 days and nobody can earn this much money in such a short time."