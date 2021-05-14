Rohit Reddy inserts himself in a picture of Friends cast on Las Vegas trip, jokes Anita Hassanandani clicked it

With the Friends Reunion set to air this month, Rohit Reddy shared a morphed picture of himself with the cast of the show. Rohit, the husband of TV actor Anita Hassanandani, inserted himself in a picture featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The original picture was taken when the leading casting of the American sitcom had travelled to Las Vegas, just before Friends premiered in 1994.

Rohit shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, "Unexpected (and unrealistic) friendships are the best ones!" In the picture, Rohit is seen sitting next to Courteney, posing with a bottle.

Several celebrities, including Angad Bedi, Ridhima Pandit, Kishwer Merchant, Sameera Reddy, and fans were left in splits. An Instagram user asked Rohit, "where is Anita bhabhi ?" and Rohit replied, "who do u think clicked the pic." A fan said, "Hahahahaha.. didn’t know you guys were 7 ... i know it now!!" Another wrote, "I was also there ,I was flying the plane." A third said, "U got me for a second hadnt I seen ur dinosaurs, I would have fallen for this one ! But, I’ll give u one for this."

See the original picture:

Rohit shared the post a day after HBO Max announced that the Friends reunion special will premiere on May 27. The leading cast members will feature for the special, titled Friends: The Reunion.

On Thursday, a teaser was released showing the main cast walking with their backs to the camera. An acoustic version of the show's signature theme played in the background.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande teases her wedding plans with Vicky Jain: 'I am super excited about my marriage'

Rohit, on the other hand, embraced fatherhood this year. He and Anita welcomed their firstborn, Aaravv, in February. After his birth, Anita had revealed that Rohit has been a hands-on dad to Aaravv. He has also been sharing parenting responsibilities, she had added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON