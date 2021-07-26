Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rohit Saraf recalls someone tattooing his initials on 'their ring finger': 'I freaked out and ran away'
tv

Rohit Saraf recalls someone tattooing his initials on 'their ring finger': 'I freaked out and ran away'

Rohit Saraf has recalled an incident that made him 'feel weird'. He said that a person tattooed his initials on their ring finger and he ran away after that.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Rohit Saraf signed his first film when he was 16 but it got shelved.

Actor Rohit Saraf has recalled an incident that took place a few years ago and made him 'feel weird' at that time. He said that a person tattooed his initials on their ring finger which made him freak out and he ran away from there. He added that it 'was extreme'.

Rohit Saraf featured in Dear Zindagi (2016) and The Sky is Pink (2019). He became popular for his portrayal of a lovestruck guy in Anurag Basu's crime-comedy Ludo. He followed the film with the Netflix series Mismatched the same year.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Rohit Saraf said, “I don’t necessarily know of any weird gestures, though I did feel weird about one thing at that time when it happened six years ago. Someone tattooed my initials on their ring finger, and I felt that it was extreme. I freaked out and ran away from there at that time but now when I think about it, I realise how sweet and what a huge commitment it was and I appreciate it. However, at that time I found it extremely weird and didn’t know how to deal with it but to just run away.”

On a sweet gesture from his fans, Rohit said, “I don’t think I can choose one, but some time ago, I was on this fans’ zoom call with about 100 odd people. There, some of them sang for me. When I say 'sang', they didn’t just sing but they sang with their hearts and how beautifully...I remember sitting there amongst hundreds of people plus my team, and I ended up getting so emotional and overwhelmed. I think that is one of the most beautiful feelings I have ever felt."

Also Read | Inside Priyanka Chopra's sunny weekend with red swimsuit and refreshing drinks, see pics

Rohit Saraf will be next seen in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. His short, Star Host, is one among six stories that aim to chronicle modern-day love. In the Anand Tiwari-directed segment, Rohit features as house host Aditya, who strikes a bond with his guest Tara, played by Simran Jehani.

Produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV, Feels Like Ishq is scheduled to be released on July 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohit saraf dear zindagi the sky is pink mismatched ludo - anurag basu ludo

Related Stories

tv

Madhuri Dixit grooves to Kajra Mohabbat Wala on Dance Deewane 3 sets, fans shower their love. Watch

UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:21 PM IST
tv

Disha Parmar reveals she wasn't offered Bigg Boss 15: 'Even if they do, I don’t think I’ll be comfortable'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 05:54 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

85 Days of Night

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP