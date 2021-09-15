Ronit Roy shares sweet note for wife as she drops him off at airport: 'It's been 21 years that we have been together'

Actor Ronit Bose Roy shared a message for his wife Neelam Bose Roy after she dropped him off at the airport on Wednesday. He mentioned how they been with each other for 21 years.

Sharing a picture of them together outside the departure entrance, Ronit wrote: “21 saal ho gaye saath. Aaj bhi patni ji airport chodne aati hai (It's been 21 years that we have been together but my wife still comes to drop me at the airport)! I love you @neelamboseroy.”

A number of their industry friends dropped messages and emojis in appreciation. Actors Gul Panag and Suniel Shetty dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Ronit's brother, actor Rohit wrote: “Too cute.”

South Indian actor-producer Charmme Kaur suggested ‘get her too to Goa’ while Divya Dutta simply wrote ‘awww’.

Ronit Bose Roy was recently seen at the Bigg Boss OTT house when he visited the sets along with co-star Richa Chadha to promote their Voot series Candy.

Apart from being an actor, Ronit also runs a security agency. In a recent interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, he mentioned when the pandemic hit and work came to a standstill, three film personalities never stopped making payments to his security agency.

He said: “So, Mr Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar. They never even called me. Actually, I was in doubt that all of this is shut, all the boys are at home. Their office called me that ‘we have done the transfer, but send us the bills when things open again’. I didn't ask them to do it, but they did it. My wife and I had a conversation… that time we did not know how long it will go on…I asked her what do we do? We decided that because I had 100-something employees on my payroll--someone's mother was ill, someone's father was ailing, someone's wife was pregnant, someone had a baby a month ago and another person had to pay EMIs of their house-- that we will cross that bridge when we get to it. We need to sustain these people."

Also read: Ronit Roy says Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar paid his security agency during pandemic, 'never even called'

Ronit is best known for his work in TV in shows such as Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bandini and Adaalat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON