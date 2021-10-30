Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rrahul Sudhir finds link-up rumours with Nia Sharma ‘comforting’, talks about ‘history’ with her

Rrahul Sudhir said that he and Nia Sharma laugh off the link-up rumours together, and that he is unaffected by them.
Rrahul Sudhir and Nia Sharma worked together in the web series Twisted, directed by Vikram Bhatt.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 07:17 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Rrahul Sudhir opened up about being linked with his Twisted co-star Nia Sharma and said that they ‘have a good laugh’ about it together. He added that the rumours don’t affect him at all.

In an interview, Rrahul said that he and Nia catch up as ‘friends’ and people do not understand that. He also talked about how he has not only come to terms with the link-up rumours but also finds them ‘comforting’.

Speaking to a leading daily, Rrahul said, “It’s not natural of them (people) to say that. Of course, that’s what they would think and that’s the most obvious thing to say but people don’t realise, I have had a history with somebody, who I worked with the most in the industry in my little span of work here in Mumbai. So, they think that ‘Oh, the association and now they are a couple and now they are dating, oh, they are always together.’ Arre, we are friends, we always catch up, that’s what we do.”

Rrahul said that he has ‘developed a strange sense of wholeness to that rumour’. “It’s very comforting and we often tend to laugh about it that you (Nia) and I are dating a lot and apparently, it’s going great. So, we have a good laugh about that,” he added. He also said that he is not bothered about it at all.

While Nia has not admitted to being in a relationship with Rrahul, she addressed a question about her ‘boyfriend’ during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram earlier this year. When asked to reveal something about her ‘boyfriend’, she said, “He lies all the time saying I look so pretty to avoid arguments.”

Previously, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Nia said that she shares everything on social media. “But if there is something that is not there, maybe I don’t want to talk about it or genuinely don’t see a point in bringing it out in front of the world. Not that I will say I don’t know Rrahul; of course, he is my friend. But I choose not to comment on this. If I wanted to, it would be right there on Instagram,” she said.

