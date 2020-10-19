Rrahul Sudhir: Too much information regarding Covid-19 hampers rather than helps

tv

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:03 IST

Actor Rrahul Sudhir had tested positive for coronavirus last month and was under home quarantine. Few days ago, he returned to the sets of his daily show, Ishq Mein Marjavan 2, after recovering from Covid-19. While he says he is happy to be alive, he admits that the illness took its toll. “It’s been mentally exhausting especially when you are not prepared for it to happen to you. It has been scary to say the least. There was some lingering weakness in the last few days but now that I am back to work, I feel much better,” he says.

Self-isolating is not easy and it was especially hard for him as he lives alone. Staying away from family was another battle he had to fight he says. “My priority was to stay alive and definitely it was not easy to be alone as one is used to going on sets, meeting people and being socially active. So to suddenly cut yourself out from society was scary. But for everyone’s safety, it had to be done,” he shares.

Sitting at home idle while recovering was exhausting and excruciating for the actor, who had to work on increasing his energy levels. In fact, he recalls he was all alone on his birthday, which made him emotional. “I sat in my room looking at the world outside, knowing that someday I would break free and own it. Being alone helped me realise many things. This birthday made me introspect and thankful for all the love I got. We are all alone in our struggles and it did make me wonder how life gets the better of you,” he says.

As there is a lot of information about Covid-19 out there, Sudhir hopes it was otherwise. “I think too much information destroys you and pushes you off your centre. Just follow the protocols, do what your doctor tells you and it is highly probable that things will work in your favour. Don’t go around listening to everyone because apparently everyone has advice,” he signs off.