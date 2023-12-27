Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share first glimpse of twin daughters, reveal their names. See pics

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have shared the names of their twin baby daughters. The couple welcomed twin girls on November 27. A month later, both of them jointly shared an official announcement on Instagram, with a set of adorable pictures with their babies. (Also read: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcome twins? Trainer congratulates couple, edits caption) Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla with their twin babies.

Rubina and Abhinav reveale their twins' names

In the first picture, Rubina and Abhinav stood near the balcony of their house. They held their twins in their arms, and smiled for the camera. Abhinav was seen in a white kurta, while Rubina opted for a beautiful light blue salwar suit. Both the babies were wrapped in a white piece of cloth, with only their little heads visible in the picture. A second picture showed the tiny fingers holding a flower. Another picture saw Rubina performing a small puja ceremony as their daughters' turned a month old.

In the caption, they revealed the names of the twins to be Jeeva and Edhaa. It read: "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab ! Send in your wishes For our angels (baby face emoticons)."

Several fans and well wishers took to the comment section of the post and congratulated the new parents. A fan said, "may the universe always protect them and give them all the happiness and good health." Another wrote, "Beautiful names too."

Rubina's trainer shares pic with her

It was Rubina's trainer who had earlier shared the happy news of the couple becoming parents to twins. She had edited her Instagram post later. Earlier, Hindustan Times had shared the exclusive report in August that the actor is over four-months pregnant.

More details

A few months ago, Rubina had talked about her pregnancy via her YouTube channel’s new show, Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, and shared that she is expecting twins. Rubina said, “Today’s episode is dedicated to all the mothers, who are carrying more than one baby. This is a dedicated episode to all the mummas out there, who have faced the challenges or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you we are expecting twins.”

Rubina and Abhinav had earlier shared a bunch of pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot together on Instagram.

