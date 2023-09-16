Rubina Dilaik confirms pregnancy, posts new pics with husband Abhinav Shukla from trip: Welcoming little traveller soon

Actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have confirmed that they are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rubina and Abhinav shared a joint post informing their fans and followers about the news. (Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik pregnant; to deliver early next year) Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will soon become parents.

Rubina and Abhinav share posts

Rubina and Abhinav Shukla are currently in the US. They shared pictures as they posed on a cruise surrounded by the blue water and mountains. In the picture, they gave different poses and smiled for the camera. For the outing, Rubina wore a black T-shirt, matching trousers and a grey cardigan. Abhinav was seen in a white hoodie and blue denims. Both of them wore sunglasses and sneakers.

Rubina and Abhinav pen note

Sharing the photos, they captioned the post, "We promised we will together explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do (red heart emoji) as a family (nazar amulet and red heart emojis) welcoming the little traveller soon!" Reacting to the post, Sriti Jha congratulated them. Simple Kaul wrote, "Awwwwww happy happy birthday. What a lovely news this is. Love to both of you." Fans also showered the parents-to-be with love. A person commented, "They finally announced it officially. Congratulations my love birds my babies Rubinav going to be parents soon."

What a source told Hindustan Times about Rubina's pregnancy

Last month, a source told Hindustan Times, "It is true that Rubina and Abhinav are expecting their first baby. She is over four months pregnant, and will deliver early next year. They are very happy and excited to embrace motherhood." The couple have been very private about their personal life, and the insider added that it is the reason “they want to keep the pregnancy away from the spotlight, and enjoy this new phase of their life in privacy”. “In fact, staying away from the glare was one of the reasons she decided to go to the US for a long vacation,” said the source.

Earlier, Rubina told Hindustan Times, “As a public figure, I am aware that rumours and speculations keep happening. I know that I can’t do much about it so I don’t bother myself with these things. No rumour affects me, whether it is work or my personal life. We have exposed our lives as public figures for people to have their discretion, so it is absolutely okay. I continue doing my work and I let people keep guessing and assuming.” Abhinav married his longtime girlfriend Rubina on June 21, 2018, in Shimla.

