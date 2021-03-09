Rubina Dilaik gives a shout-out to Aly Goni for new music video Tera Suit, snubs Jasmin Bhasin

Rubina Dilaik dedicated a special Instagram post to Tony Kakkar’s new music video, Tera Suit, starring Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. “Yay,” Rubina wrote, along with a dancing girl emoji. While she tagged Tony and Aly, she snubbed Jasmin.

For the uninitiated, Rubina and Jasmin started out as close friends on Bigg Boss 14, but their relationship soured on the show. Rubina later developed a bond with Aly, who is in a relationship with Jasmin.

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram story.

After Bigg Boss 14, Aly was asked during a media interaction if he would be caught between Rubina and Jasmin, he replied, “Mere rishte mere hai, uske rishte uske hai. Main humesha se aisa hi raha hoon. Agar aisa hota toh... Rahul Vaidya mere bohot kareeb hai, aur mere aur Rubina mein rishta badhta hi nahi (My relationships are mine, Jasmin’s relationships are hers. By this logic, I would never have been friendly with Rubina as Rahul is very close to me),” he replied.

His relationship with Rubina grew organically, Aly said. “Ek baar jab rishta bana diya hai maine, toh main uspe tika rehta hoon. Kisi ki baat ya kisi ke bolne se, woh chahe mera apna hi kyun na ho, main change nahi karta. Main wohi karta hoon jo mujhe karna hai (Once I forge a relationship with someone, I stick to it. I don’t change relationships because of what someone says. I do what I want),” he added.

Tera Suit is Aly and Jasmin’s first music video together after Bigg Boss 14. It was released on Monday and was an instant hit with fans. It is already nearing four million views on YouTube.

On Sunday, amid rumours that she was taking digs at Rubina on social media, Jasmin tweeted, “Ok so let me make one thing clear, bigg boss was an amazing journey which has filled my personal and professional life with happiness and success but the show is over now and I am grateful for everything that the show has given me and I have absolutey nothing against any contestant as life is about moving on and starting new journeys.”

“So I request people to stop relating my actions, posts or tweets with any contestant from the show. In short ‘udte teer’ pakadne band kardo yaar. Chill karo aur khush raho (Stop creating an issue where there is none. Chill and be happy),” she added.