Rubina Dilaik reveals why she doesn’t wear solitaire wedding ring: ‘Abhinav Shukla has always believed…’

Television actor Rubina Dilaik explained that she does not wear a solitaire engagement or wedding ring because Abhinav Shukla feels that ‘diamonds are blood diamonds’. She said that wearing a diamond ring is ‘not worth the bloodshed’ and exploitation of the environment.

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018. They appeared together on Bigg Boss 14 as contestants. While he was voted out by the contestants’ connections, she went on to win the show.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rubina said, “Why I don’t have a solitaire in my hand as an engagement or a wedding ring, is because Abhinav has always believed that diamonds are blood diamonds. The amount of blood that is shed to secure, procure, keep them out there safe and make them the most expensive of all the rocks…”

“Women just flaunt around saying four carats, five carats, ten carats. I don’t believe in this at all. Because what people go through for it to be on your ring finger is not worth the bloodshed that we see. And the coal mines that we dig beneath, we exploit our environment. He used to always say, ‘Blood diamonds’,” she added.

On Bigg Boss 14, Rubina revealed that her and Abhinav’s marriage had hit a rough patch and they might have been divorced, were it not for the show.

Talking about it, Abhinav told Hindustan Times, “There were a lot of small misunderstandings and arguments over a few things and the lockdown was a tough time for everyone, so was it for us. Yes, it started with me forgetting to bring something like coffee. There was an argument, then there was another argument and it just snowballed. There isn’t one specific major thing but differences of opinion on almost everything and it was becoming too much.” However, he and Rubina have since reconciled and even expressed their desire to renew their wedding vows.