Rubina Dilaik says postpartum phase was harder than depression: 'You don't like yourself, don't want to step out'

Television actor Rubina Dilaik embraced parenthood in 2023 when she and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, welcomed their twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. The actor is now set to participate once again in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and ahead of that, she opened up about the hard-hitting postpartum phase she experienced after becoming a mother.

Rubina Dilaik on postpartum

Rubina Dilaik talks about postpartum depression.

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In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked about her postpartum journey, Rubina said, “Postpartum is real. The hormones are changing the way you feel. Only a person who goes through it knows it. Till February, I was extremely down and struggling with my self-identity. November, December, January and February were the most hard-hitting phases of my postpartum. Even depression would have been less in front of postpartum.”

Rubina added that she has experienced both depression and postpartum, and said the latter is not something people should casually throw around as a term. She further stated that anyone who dismisses a woman speaking about postpartum has probably never been part of such a journey themselves.

“I understand what life looks like when you are deep down in the darkest phase of your life. You don't like yourself, and you don't want to step out and socialise. The hormones are at their worst and at their lowest level. You just don't want to wake up in the morning. That is what postpartum is,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rubina further shared that if a woman does not receive support during this phase, she is often labelled as “pagal (mad)” or “too much”. The actor revealed that things would have been very different for her if Abhinav had not supported her throughout the journey. Rubina Dilaik’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rubina further shared that if a woman does not receive support during this phase, she is often labelled as “pagal (mad)” or “too much”. The actor revealed that things would have been very different for her if Abhinav had not supported her throughout the journey. Rubina Dilaik’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rubina and Abhinav got married in Shimla in June 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy through an Instagram post in September 2023. On December 27, 2023, while sharing pictures with their babies along with photos from celebrations at home, the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, are one month old today… universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels.” Rubina Dilaik’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rubina and Abhinav got married in Shimla in June 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy through an Instagram post in September 2023. On December 27, 2023, while sharing pictures with their babies along with photos from celebrations at home, the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, are one month old today… universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels.” Rubina Dilaik’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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After winning the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with husband Abhinav Shukla, Rubina is now set to feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show also stars Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Singh, Orry, Avinash Mishra, Avika Gor, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, and Farrhana Bhat, among others. The show is expected to air around late June or early July on Colors TV and JioHotstar. An official release date has yet to be announced.

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