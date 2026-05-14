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Rubina Dilaik says postpartum phase was harder than depression: 'You don't like yourself, don't want to step out'

Rubina Dilaik recalled struggling with her self identity during postpartum phase, credited husband Abhinav Shukla for helping her navigate it. 

May 14, 2026 05:10 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Television actor Rubina Dilaik embraced parenthood in 2023 when she and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, welcomed their twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. The actor is now set to participate once again in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and ahead of that, she opened up about the hard-hitting postpartum phase she experienced after becoming a mother.

Rubina Dilaik on postpartum

Rubina Dilaik talks about postpartum depression.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when asked about her postpartum journey, Rubina said, “Postpartum is real. The hormones are changing the way you feel. Only a person who goes through it knows it. Till February, I was extremely down and struggling with my self-identity. November, December, January and February were the most hard-hitting phases of my postpartum. Even depression would have been less in front of postpartum.”

Rubina added that she has experienced both depression and postpartum, and said the latter is not something people should casually throw around as a term. She further stated that anyone who dismisses a woman speaking about postpartum has probably never been part of such a journey themselves.

“I understand what life looks like when you are deep down in the darkest phase of your life. You don't like yourself, and you don't want to step out and socialise. The hormones are at their worst and at their lowest level. You just don't want to wake up in the morning. That is what postpartum is,” she said.

After winning the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with husband Abhinav Shukla, Rubina is now set to feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show also stars Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Singh, Orry, Avinash Mishra, Avika Gor, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, and Farrhana Bhat, among others. The show is expected to air around late June or early July on Colors TV and JioHotstar. An official release date has yet to be announced.

 
rubina dilaik postpartum depression
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Home / Entertainment / TV / Rubina Dilaik says postpartum phase was harder than depression: 'You don't like yourself, don't want to step out'
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