Furious Abhinav Shukla defends Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan after she is body shamed for Mumbai marathon outfit

The actor added, “Whats wrong here i dont understand ! She is at-least putting an effort to be active ! Dressing is purely personal choice.”

“One Star Kid who is real & down to earth, she dont act entitled , no drama, no show off, no entourage of 5 bouncers & managers ….much of the time she and her brother are traveling in a rick dressed up like normal kids,” Abhinav wrote.

The tweet left Abhinav irked, prompting him to call out the social media user. He defended Ira by saying that how one dresses is a personal choice and praised her as the only star kid who is real and down to earth.

“This is Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan. The problem is not the clothes, it is the body. I do not get why people refuse to dress for their body type and still choose to walk around looking indecent. Decency never goes out of style,” wrote the social media user, adding, “Only XL and XXL can have a problem with this post of mine.”

Ira joined her father at the marathon on January 18, opting for a white tank top paired with black shorts for the run. Later, a social media user took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mock her choice of outfit as well as her body type.

Ira Khan was recently spotted alongside her father, actor Aamir Khan , as she joined him and other family members at the Tata Mumbai Marathon in support of the Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation. However, she has since been body-shamed for her choice of outfit during the run, something that has angered actor Abhinav Shukla .

Not just Abhinav, several social media users also stepped in to defend Ira, calling out the troll and slamming them for body-shaming her.

“Body shaming people is such a useless, unnecessary, loser activity. Do better,” one wrote, with another sharing, “It’s her life Sapna let her be - this is not fair at all .. it’s with these posts that we run us women down.”

“A very decent thing to do is not to go looking for someone’s pictures to post them with an unsolicited commentary. Never goes out of style,” one wrote. Another shared, “It’s her body and her choice. Dress policing and body shaming are not just regressive, they’re deeply sad. Ira Khan and Agastu’s work on mental health deserves respect, especially Ira’s honest and articulate conversations around depression. Speaking openly about mental health takes courage, and her voice has been genuinely inspiring for many.”

“Minding your own business is the real decency,” one mentioned, with another writing, “A woman shaming another woman’s body is the lowest form of pick-me behaviour.”

“She’s not ‘indecent’. You’re just uncomfortable seeing a woman exist confidently without asking permission,” one post read.

Ira on her body images issues Meanwhile, Ira has been open about going through body images issues on her social media handles. Recently, she took to Instagram to confess that she has been struggling with how she sees her body since 2020, a subject she admits feels far more frightening to talk about than her earlier revelations about depression.

In the post Ira wrote, “Yes, I’m fat. Been oscillating between thinking I’m fat/unfit, becoming overweight and being obese since 2020. There’s a lot to be said about it. Definitely things I still need to figure out. But I feel at least a small shift for the better, so I’ve decided to start talking about it/share. I may not be as articulate or confident as when I spoke about my depression. Unlike like that, this feels a little scary. But I really think it needs to be talked about. I don’t have a diagnosed eating disorder, and I’m also not an expert. Just sharing my experiences. Venture into the comment section at your own risk. I know I will be staying far away from it. Let’s see how this goes.”

Ira Khan has previously spoken about her long battle with clinical depression, including the guilt she felt for struggling despite coming from a privileged background.