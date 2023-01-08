Aamir Khan sports stylish moustache in video with Kiran Rao for their Paani Foundation

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao recently came together for a video for their NGO Paani Foundation and showed their enthusiasm for the Farmer Cup. They had launched the NGO, which works in the field of water conservation, seven years ago. Aamir also sported a new stylish moustache in the video. Also read: Aamir Khan performs kalash puja, Kiran Rao joins him for aarti at his office. See pics

In the video, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan talk about how they have been working on the Farmer Cup for one year. Talking about Paani Foundation, Kiran says that they set out on the path seven years ago and didn't realise how time flies. Aamir says that they may not have been part of the Toofan Aalya show, but they have seen each and every story of those who participated in it, took training, and worked together. Kiran praised women farmers for how they stood on their feet while Aamir praised youth farmers for showing enthusiasm in the field.

They also talked about SOPs and crops and showed their enthusiasm for the results of the Farmer Cup. They ended the video with “Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra”.

The video was shared by the Instagram page of Paani Foundation with the caption in Marathi, “Aamir and Kiran's special message for farmers...! Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, founders of Pani Foundation, were not hosting episodes of Tufan Aalanya this time, but they were certainly part of the farmers' journey. In this special episode, his thoughts on Farmer Cup 2022 and a special message for farmers!”

Many of their fans praised Aamir and Kiran for their good work. A fan commented, “You guys are amazing! Aamir is one of the only top-tier Bollywood actors still actively giving back and working to make the conditions of Indians around him. The ones that are less fortunate.” Another wrote, “Paani Foundation was birthed in mid- 2015, if I am not mistaken, as a part water management program by Fadnavis govt. By early 2016 they had begun active work; in two years the results had started to show. So happy to see the continued success of this program. Keep up the good work, Paani folks. Do not let naysayers spoil your positive mood.” One more comment read: “Aamir sir, Kiran ma'am I love you. Pani foundation, Farmer Cup, Satyamev Jayate and all your movies and all your works for our farmers and for our nation are such great and appreciable. Love you sir love you.”

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. The film got positive response from the critics but couldn't do wonders at the box office.