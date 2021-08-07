Rubina Dilaik says she’d land up in Abhinav Shukla’s locality, make excuses to meet: ‘Bohot papad bele’

Actor Rubina Dilaik revealed that to woo her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, she would show up in his neighbourhood unannounced, after her shoots, and cook up excuses to meet him. Sometimes, her efforts to casually bump into him proved futile, she said.

Rubina and Abhinav got married on June 21, 2018. The two participated in Bigg Boss 14 together and she ended up winning the show.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Rubina talked about how she went the extra mile to woo Abhinav. “Galiyon mein ghoom rahi hoon (I would roam around his neighbourhood),” she said. She went on to talk about the excuses she would make. “‘I just wrapped up my shoot’, ‘I was just crossing by your lane’, ‘I just thought of dropping by’. He is like, ‘No, I am at the gym.’ Then, calculate karti thi, ‘achcha, do ghanta lagayega’ (Then I would calculate that it would likely take two hours).”

“Then, ‘I just came for Nature’s Basket, I just thought we could go for coffee.’ Then he would say, ‘I am out with my friends.’ Phir aisa lagta tha ‘hey bhagwan, aaj ka din phir waste ho gaya’. Phir next day aur chakkar (Then I would feel like, ‘Oh God, another day wasted’. The next day, I would do it all over again),” she said.

Rubina said that she had to relieve her driver and drive herself, even though she does not like to, because she could not tell her driver to circle Abhinav’s neighbourhood. Sometimes, she said, she would even stand below his house and ‘spy’ to gauge whether he was indeed telling the truth about not being at home. “Maine bohot papad bele (I put in a lot of hard work),” she said.

A few months ago, Rubina and Abhinav were seen together on Bigg Boss 14. When they entered the show, they were on the verge of a split. However, they have since sorted out all their differences and even expressed their desire to renew their marital vows.