Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik says someone tried hacking into her Instagram: 'Use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through'
tv

Rubina Dilaik says someone tried hacking into her Instagram: 'Use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through'

Rubina Dilaik revealed someone tried to hack into her Instagram account. She slammed the person on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik says someone tried to hack her Instagram account.

Rubina Dilaik has revealed that someone tried to hack into her Instagram account. The Bigg Boss 14 winner took to her social media profile to share the incident and criticised their attempt.

Sharing a post, Rubina said, "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account, and the location is Delhi! Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through." She captioned it, "You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste."

Earlier this month, Rubina's husband, actor Abhinav Shukla had revealed he took down a website that shared contact numbers of several stars, including Rubina, with the help of a friend. Speaking with SpotboyE, the actor said, "A website had shared contact details of many actresses including Rubina’s owing to which she was getting random messages and calls from across the globe. I took help from my fellow engineer collegemate to report it or get it removed. I discussed it with him and he took 3 days to get that page disabled. Today, the site was disabled. There were some 100 contact nos on it."

Since the wrap of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina has been busy with projects. She appeared in a music video alongside Abhinav. The song, titled Marjaneya, was sung by Neha Kakkar. She also appeared in the music video of Galat. Rubina has also confirmed she is returning to her hit television show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of the show.

Also Read: Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle dance to the beats of the dhol at their haldi ceremony, watch

Speaking about her return, Rubina said in a statement, "After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show."

Rubina Dilaik has revealed that someone tried to hack into her Instagram account. The Bigg Boss 14 winner took to her social media profile to share the incident and criticised their attempt.

Sharing a post, Rubina said, "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account, and the location is Delhi! Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through." She captioned it, "You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste."

Earlier this month, Rubina's husband, actor Abhinav Shukla had revealed he took down a website that shared contact numbers of several stars, including Rubina, with the help of a friend. Speaking with SpotboyE, the actor said, "A website had shared contact details of many actresses including Rubina’s owing to which she was getting random messages and calls from across the globe. I took help from my fellow engineer collegemate to report it or get it removed. I discussed it with him and he took 3 days to get that page disabled. Today, the site was disabled. There were some 100 contact nos on it."

Since the wrap of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina has been busy with projects. She appeared in a music video alongside Abhinav. The song, titled Marjaneya, was sung by Neha Kakkar. She also appeared in the music video of Galat. Rubina has also confirmed she is returning to her hit television show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of the show.

Also Read: Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle dance to the beats of the dhol at their haldi ceremony, watch

Speaking about her return, Rubina said in a statement, "After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik instagram

Related Stories

tv

Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik and Dipika Kakar come together in new pics

PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 08:06 PM IST
tv

Rubina Dilaik says she practiced for 2 days for this dance video, asks fans for feedback, they call her 'dancing queen'

PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:29 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP