Rubina Dilaik says someone tried hacking into her Instagram: 'Use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through'

Rubina Dilaik has revealed that someone tried to hack into her Instagram account. The Bigg Boss 14 winner took to her social media profile to share the incident and criticised their attempt.

Sharing a post, Rubina said, "Someone is trying to login to my Instagram account, and the location is Delhi! Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through." She captioned it, "You have so much time to waste...!! ... what a waste."

Earlier this month, Rubina's husband, actor Abhinav Shukla had revealed he took down a website that shared contact numbers of several stars, including Rubina, with the help of a friend. Speaking with SpotboyE, the actor said, "A website had shared contact details of many actresses including Rubina’s owing to which she was getting random messages and calls from across the globe. I took help from my fellow engineer collegemate to report it or get it removed. I discussed it with him and he took 3 days to get that page disabled. Today, the site was disabled. There were some 100 contact nos on it."

Since the wrap of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina has been busy with projects. She appeared in a music video alongside Abhinav. The song, titled Marjaneya, was sung by Neha Kakkar. She also appeared in the music video of Galat. Rubina has also confirmed she is returning to her hit television show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of the show.

Speaking about her return, Rubina said in a statement, "After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show."