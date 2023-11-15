Rubina Dilaik slams those who threatened her over 'anti-Hindu' Diwali tweet: ‘Are you seriously out of your mind’

Actor Rubina Dilaik has slammed a section of internet users who criticised and threatened her over her tweet on Diwali. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Rubina wrote on Wednesday, “To whomsoever it may concern! Diwali is over, stop bursting crackers...” (Also Read | Rubina Dilaik's transgender friends pay her a visit as she expects her first child. Watch) Rubina Dilaik shared several tweets.

Rubina's tweet on Diwali

She also added, "Since 10th November, non-stop crackers are being burnt till 3 am in the morning (enraged face emoji)……. enough now…. air pollution toh hai hi (exists) …. Noise pollution is killing our sleeps ….."

How some people reacted

Later, Rubina tweeted a screenshot where people asked her to delete the post. A comment read, “Delete your anti-Hindu propaganda tweet on Diwali ASAP or else we will start your boycott campaign.”

Another comment read, "Stop your Anti anti-Hindu propaganda, delete this tweet right now you Bollywoodiya. Stop using AC in your rooms. Stop using BMW/Audi Cars for personal use..." She shared it and wrote, "Anti-Hindu??? Are you guys seriously out of your mind (face with rolling eyes emoji)."

Rubina schools trolls

Sharing another screenshot she wrote, "Don’t come and comment on my Instagram….. it's not gyan (knowledge), Mr Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi (We celebrate more festivals than you but not by causing pain to people)…."

Rubina shares another tweet on Diwali

Rubina also tweeted, "Diwali, is a festival of lights, celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya! Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10 days was never mentioned, so all you pseudo-Hindu propaganda agents, go and find someone else to highlight your paid accounts and fake IDs! Dare not (raised hand and stop sign emojis)."

When did it all start

Rubina on Wednesday shared a video on Instagram from her maternity photoshoot. In the clip, she wore a golden dress and heavy jewellery and posed for the camera. She simply captioned the post, “(Crown emoji) Raani (queen).” However, people in the comments section asked her to delete her tweet on Diwali.

