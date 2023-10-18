Rubina Dilaik's transgender friends pay her a visit as she expects her first child. Watch

Rubina Dilaik, who is expecting her first baby early next year, has shared glimpses of some special guests' visit on her vlog. Her transgender friends, from the time they worked together in her popular TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, paid her a visit and blessed her. (Also read: Rubina Dilaik confirms pregnancy, posts new pics with Abhinav Shukla from trip) Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla with their friend.

After greeting her fans, Rubina revealed that her transgender friends suggested she must make a vlog as they visited her especially to bless her. As she moved the camera lens towards her friends, they greeted her fans and showered their blessings on Rubina.

Rubina's friends bless her

One of Rubina's friends, Anu, said, "I really adore Rubina, when we came to know about the good news we were all extremely happy. I am sure our whole Kinnar samaj (transgender community) will be happy. Rubina played a character dedicated to us in Shakti and I pray that she is blessed with a healthy baal gopal or mata rani. The moment we got to know (about Rubina's pregnancy), we were very happy."

Rubina shares a meal with her friends

Rubina also shared glimpses of the time she invited them to the dinner table and shared a sumptuous meal with them. Anu praised Rubina's culinary skills and the actor said that she has great and skilled people who help her achieve the feat.

Abhinav recalls going to sets in wedding attire

During a discussion with Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla, Anu also recalled how they'd be working most of the days. Rubina then said, "Yes, we did not have much time (at the time of her wedding) and we just took six days' leave for a trip to Shimla." Reminded that Rubina had asked Anu to come to her room to ward off evil, the actor said, "Right! Nazar utarne ke liye (To ward off evil). We just went on the trip soon after that."

Abhinav then recalled that they shot just the next day after their reception and he went on sets in his wedding attire. The video then showed Anu performing a ritual and Rubina said, "Before leaving, they warded off evil with much love and affection." She also said that her mom always tells her that if we love someone truly, they reciprocate in equal measure. Before leaving, Anu promised to visit Rubina again after her baby is born.

Rubina played the role of a transgender in the 2016 TV show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

