IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik returns to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, new promo teases a ‘surprise’. Watch
Rubina Dilaik in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
Rubina Dilaik in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
tv

Rubina Dilaik returns to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, new promo teases a ‘surprise’. Watch

After a hiatus, Rubina Dilaik is back as Soumya on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Watch the new promo here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:26 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik, fresh off her Bigg Boss 14 win, is returning to the popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In a new promo released on Monday by Colors TV, she is seen wearing a white and red saree, as she dances with other women at a religious festival. The video ended with a voiceover saying, “Main aa rahi hoon. Milenge na aap mujhse (I am coming back. Won’t you meet me)?”

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the official handle of Colors TV wrote, “Milne wala hai aapko ek pyaara sa surprise! Kya kardi hai inke swaagat ki taiyaari shuru? Dekhiye #Shakti, Mon-Fri raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par (Get ready for a sweet surprise. Have you already begun preparations to welcome her back? Watch Shakti, Monday-Friday at 8 pm, only on Colors). Anytime on @voot. @rubinadilaik.”

Fans expressed their excitement at Rubina’s return in the comments section. “All the best TRP QUEEN super excited,” one wrote. “Queen is back in her kingdom,” another commented. “Boss lady Rubina,” a third wrote.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik had this reaction to Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey

In Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina plays a transgender person, Soumya, who battles societal biases as she learns to embrace her identity. Talking about her return to the show, she said in a statement, “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it.”

“After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rubina dilaik

Related Stories

Jasmin Bhasin excited for Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's song Marjaneya.
Jasmin Bhasin excited for Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's song Marjaneya.
tv

After downplaying feud with Rubina, Jasmin says she's excited for Marjaneya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • After Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla grooved to Tera Suit, Jasmin Bhasin is preparing to dance to the couple's upcoming song Marjaneya.
READ FULL STORY
Rubina Dilaik opened up about her recent viral video.
Rubina Dilaik opened up about her recent viral video.
tv

Rubina breaks silence on ignoring paps, says she'd just got news of aunt's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik explained why she did not interact with the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport last week. She said that she got the news of her aunt's death just before the video was taken.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Rubina Dilaik in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
Rubina Dilaik in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
tv

Rubina Dilaik returns to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, promo teases a ‘surprise’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:26 PM IST
After a hiatus, Rubina Dilaik is back as Soumya on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Watch the new promo here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan gifted Rahul Vaidya an e-cycle.
Salman Khan gifted Rahul Vaidya an e-cycle.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya gets a special gift from Salman Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:36 PM IST
Salman Khan gifted Rahul Vaidya an e-cycle. Rahul posted pictures with it on Instagram and said that his experience with it has been 'amazing'. See photos here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed Aaravv in February.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed Aaravv in February.
tv

Anita shares pic of baby Aaravv, taken moments after his birth. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:58 PM IST
  • On her husband Rohit Reddy's birthday, actor Anita Hassanandani has shared a picture of their newborn son Aaravv, taken moments after his birth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suyyash Rai's sister Shruti Rai shared a hilarious video of Kishwer Merchant.
Suyyash Rai's sister Shruti Rai shared a hilarious video of Kishwer Merchant.
tv

Kishwer facepalms as Suyyash's sister shows her transform into hungry mom-to-be

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • Actor-couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are expecting their first baby. The mom-to-be's sister-in-law humorously captured her transformation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sayantani feels beyond looks, an actor should be able to perform any kind of role and that’s where the talent shines.
Sayantani feels beyond looks, an actor should be able to perform any kind of role and that’s where the talent shines.
tv

Sayantani Ghosh: I lost out on a good show; was told I didn’t look Punjabi enough

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The actor talks about biases in the business and how people perceive actors; adds “if you are fair, you can’t play a middle class person, if you have light eyes, you are offered only glam or vamp roles”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik has shared a tweet about Priyanka Chopra's chat with Oprah.
Rubina Dilaik has shared a tweet about Priyanka Chopra's chat with Oprah.
tv

Rubina Dilaik had this reaction to Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Feeling proud of her achievements was Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zaan Khan (sourced)
Zaan Khan (sourced)
tv

Knowing your strength and weaknesses is a must in Bollywood: Zaan Khan

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Known for films like ‘Satyagraha,’ ‘Call for Fun’ and TV shows like ‘Hamari Bahu Silk,’ ‘Jhalli Anjali,’ actor Zaan Khan said like other career options, film industry too, have its own set of advantages and shortcomings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani is celebrating her husband Rohit Reddy's birthday on Monday.
Anita Hassanandani is celebrating her husband Rohit Reddy's birthday on Monday.
tv

Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on birthday with romantic video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared a video to wish husband Rohit Reddy on his birthday. She shared a compilation of the most romantic moments from their travels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dipika Kakar became a household name with the first season of Sasural Simar Ka.
Dipika Kakar became a household name with the first season of Sasural Simar Ka.
tv

Sasural Simar Ka season 2 brings back Dipika Kakar, actor makes announcement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Actor Dipika Kakar has announced that she will be returning with a new season of her hit supernatural drama, Sasural Simar Ka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
Sidharth Shukla clarifies wedding rumours.
tv

Sidharth strikes a dance pose, fans compare him to Michael Jackson

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla shared a new picture, showing him striking a dance pose. Here's what his fans feel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Priya Ahuja Rajda is working on getting over her worries and anxiety
Actor Priya Ahuja Rajda is working on getting over her worries and anxiety
tv

Priya Ahuja Rajda: My social media posts come from a state of anxiety and depression

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Actor Priya Ahuja Rajda, best known for her stint in TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says her social media posts act as a reminder about the good things in life, and she doesn’t really posts about days when she is low.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar pose together.
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar pose together.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 couples Aly-Jasmin, Rahul-Disha go on double date. See pics, video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 couples Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, went on a double date on Saturday. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nia Sharma was seen in the series titled Twisted.
Nia Sharma was seen in the series titled Twisted.
tv

Nia Sharma confesses she would 'love kissing a guy more than a girl'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Nia Sharma caught fans' attention when she kissed her co-star Isha Sharma for a scene in their series, Twisted. The actor has opened up about her experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in the Tera Suit music video.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in the Tera Suit music video.
tv

Jasmin reacts to being snubbed by Rubina in Instagram post for Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:47 AM IST
  • Jasmin Bhasin has spoken about being snubbed by Rubina Dilaik in a social media post tagging Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to being in a relationship.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are rumoured to being in a relationship.
tv

Aly drops a video of rumoured girlfriend Jasmin, credits himself for her beauty

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni posted a video of his rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. While he chose to credit himself for her beauty, she had a classic comeback.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP