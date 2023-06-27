Ruhi Chaturvedi recalls being told her face 'was overexposed because of Kundali Bhagya, asked to take a break’

Ruhi Chaturvedi has claimed that she was told her face is overexposed because of her work in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya. She is best known for her work in the daily soap. (Also read: Ruhi Chaturvedi: I’m really greedy when it comes to acting)

Ruhi Chaturvedi recalls the time she was advised to quit TV before joining any OTT project.

Ruhi quit the TV show earlier this year and will soon be seen on the new season of Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi - the Indian version of the American show Fear Factor.

Ruhi is ‘overexposed’?

Recalling the time she looked for work on digital platforms, Ruhi told ETimes, “They feel if you are a TV face, you can't do web. And if you want to do a web show then you should leave TV for at least a year. I don't understand why they feel that way. I was told that my face was overexposed because of Kundali Bhagya. So they suggested I take a break for a year or two and then come back for work on OTT.”

Why take a break?

She added, "Why would I take that break when I want to keep working? I am interested in taking up a good project if it comes my way and I wouldn't take a break from TV to get into OTT. I am sure many TV actors are facing the same problem."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Apart from Ruhi, Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare, actors Anjum Fakih, Soundous Moufakir, Rohit Bose Roy, Arjit Taneja, and Archana Gautam Singh are also participants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The show will begin airing soon on Colors.

Talking about the new season, host Rohit Shetty had said in a press statement while announcing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest."

He had added, "It will be exciting to witness the wilderness of South Africa as the stakes are going to rise and the magnitude of action will be greater than the previous seasons. I am looking forward to meeting all the contestants and introducing them to the stunts we have planned.”

