Rupali Ganguly parties with her co-stars from Anupamaa, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai at her 45th birthday bash. See pics

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly recently turned 45. On Monday, Rupali threw a birthday bash at a cafe in Mumbai. At the birthday bash, the cast of Rupali's shows Anupamaa, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, as well as TV actors Shivangi Joshi, Anurag Basu, and other celebrities were spotted. Also Read: Rupali Ganguly felt too 'plump' for Anupamaa, producer told her 'mothers don't have a flat stomach, time to hit the gym'

In a video shared from the party, Rupali is seen posing with television actor Gaurav Khanna. In another video shared by a fan account, Rupali is seen cutting her birthday cake with her son Rudransh, while her friends and family sang Happy Birthday song for her.

In one photo she is seen posing with her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Sumeet Raghavan. Rupali's husband Ashwin Verma and their son was also spotted in the photo.

Rupali Ganguly poses with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Sumeet Raghavan.

On Thursday, Rupali shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebration with her family and close friends. She captioned the pictures, “The day when I turned a year older…..no I mean younger. Birthday 2022."

In one picture, she posed with her husband Ashwin, their son Rudransh, and other members of her family. In another picture, she posed with the team of Anupamaa, including her co-actors Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Alapana Buch.

Rupali shot to fame as Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has also appeared in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

She has been earning a lot of praise for her performance on Anupamaa, which has been declared a success for its high TRPs. The show is all set to get its prequel titled Anupamaa - Namaste America. The prequel will invite viewers to watch Anupamaa's life unfold in the early years of her marriage. The prequel, with 11 episodes, will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

