Rupali Ganguly remembers 'angel' father Anil Ganguly: 'I wish papa just once more I could hug you tight'

Actor Rupali Ganguly on Friday remembered her father, director-screenwriter Anil Ganguly, and penned a note for him. Calling him an angel, Rupali expressed her wish to once more 'hug (him) tight'.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali Ganguly shared several pictures of herself and her son Rudransh in their home as her father Anil Ganguly's pictures adorned the wall in the background.

She captioned her post, "I have an Angel watching over me ...... I call him Pappa Pappa I want u to know , I feel u watching us everywhere we go ... U protect me and guide me always -that I understand I would give up everything.... to just once more , hold ur hand ....I know now , everything u said was absolutely right I wish I wish Pappa, just once more I could hug u tight ....#fatherdaughter #father #love #missingyou #nomakeup #nofilter #notperfect #instagood #rupaliganguly #jaimatadi #jaimahakal."

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "He is always with you rups!! And the caption touched my heart." Another said, "You looking so pretty." A third wrote, "I can feel you ... Recently I have also lost my father.... Miss him so so much." A fourth said, "Beautiful picture &so pretty ma'am." A fifth wrote, "& I WAS YOUR PAPA'S DIRECTOR-ASSISTANT FOR SOME TIME....."

Anil worked in Hindi cinema from the 1970s to the 1990s and is best known for Kora Kagaz (1974), Tapasya (1975) and Saaheb (1985).

Rupali is currently seen playing the lead role in the popular show Anupamaa. She is known for acting in shows such as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, and Sanjivani. She was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2006.

She tied the knot with husband businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013 and welcomed Rudransh, their first child, in 2015.