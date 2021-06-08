Rupali Ganguly shares throwback photo from godh bharai with romantic note for husband: ‘I miss us’

Television actor Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen playing the lead role in the popular show Anupamaa, shared a throwback picture with her husband, businessman Ashwin K Verma. The photo is from her godh bharai ceremony (baby shower) a few years ago.

In the picture, Rupali is seen wearing a red and gold saree, with her hands folded. Ashwin sits next to her with a pooja ki thali. Both have smiles on their faces. “I don’t miss U .... I miss Us. This is how I smile when I m with him. This throwback pic is from my godhbharai,” the caption of her Instagram post read. She added hashtags such as ‘happiness’, ‘missing you’ and ‘away days’.

Jaswir Kaur, who worked with Rupali in Anupamaa, dropped heart, heart-eyes and hug emojis on the post. Fans, meanwhile, called Rupali and Ashwin ‘couple goals’. “The smile on your Face is So Precious… I can't even describe the Beauty of This Picture… You both look so adorable together… Well this is going to be my new lockscreen Wallpaper,” one wrote. “Awww MashAllah. May God keep you and your small family protected always in this big wild world @ashwinkverma @rupaliganguly YOU LOOK ADORABLE BTW. THAT NOSE RING SUITS YOU SO MUCH,” another commented.





Rupali and Ashwin tied the knot in 2013. They welcomed their first child, a son named Rudransh, in 2015.

Also read | Seema Khan reveals her cringe moment after watching Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: ‘I was horrified’

Currently, Rupali and the team of Anupamaa are filming in Gujarat, as shoots remain stalled across Maharashtra, owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases. She has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

Last month, Ashwin and Rudransh surprised Rupali on the sets of Anupamaa. Sharing pictures with them, she wrote, “Home is where the heart is..... Since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me. The men i love most. My Baby and his Baapu.” She added that it was the first time that she was away from her son for ‘so long’ and hoped for conditions to get better soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON