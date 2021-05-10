Rupali Ganguly says she put on almost 30 kgs after son Rudransh was born, got body-shamed by ‘neighbouring aunties’

Television actor Rupali Ganguly has talked about her experience with body-shaming after giving birth to her son Rudransh. She said that she was judged by elderly women in her neighbourhood for putting on weight.

Rupali, who has earlier talked about her health issues, said that she did not lactate enough. She added that she would ‘judge’ herself, thinking that she fell short, and started eating ‘everything’ to produce more breast milk.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rupali said, “From 58 kilos when I delivered Rudransh, I went up to 86 kilos. When I would take my child out for a walk, certain neighbouring aunties that I didn’t even know… ‘Arre, tum toh Monisha ho, kitni moti ho gayi ho (You are the actor who plays Monisha, right? You have gained so much weight).’ Who gives anybody a right to judge a mother? Nobody knows the kind of issues that a woman is going through.”

Rupali married businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. Their son, Rudransh, was born in 2015.

Last week, Ashwin and Rudransh dropped by on the sets of Rupali’s show Anupamaa to meet her. With shoots being stalled in Maharashtra, the serial is currently being filmed in Gujarat.

Sharing pictures with Ashwin and Rudransh, Rupali wrote, “Home is where the heart is..... Since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me. The men i love most. My Baby and his Baapu.”

“The first time I have been away from my son so long ..... never have left him for more than a day .... my heart breaks every time I crave to hug him ... conversations and being with the husband and family is only virtual ... Hope this passes soon,” she added.

Rupali is currently playing the titular role in the show Anupamaa, which also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma.

