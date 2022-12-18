Rupali Ganguly and Shehnaaz Gill take to the dance floor at a wedding. Watch

Rupali Ganguly and Shehnaaz Gill met up at the wedding of Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad and later took to the dance floor in a group. The television actors had a grand time as they were filmed grooving to the music. Kaushal is Shehnaaz's manager. Several stars from the television industry, including Bharti Singh and Hina Khan, attended the wedding festivities. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill playing with Bharti Singh's son is the most adorable thing you will see today. Watch)

A recent video shared online of the two actors shows them meeting up and greeting each other warmly. Both women wore saris to the wedding. Shehnaaz wore a light floral printed sari, while Rupali donned a red and white lehenga, paired with an orange blouse. They had their hair pulled back in buns and both Shehnaaz and Rupali wore choker necklaces to accentuate their outfits.

Once they got to the dance floor, in front of the DJ, the actors let loose and enjoyed themselves amidst other wedding guests. One fan commented, "Two strong personality." Yet another shared, "Divas (fire emoji)" Most of the comments came in for Shehnaaz as fans praised her look and personality. One Instagram user said, "You’re outstandingly beautiful inside out ! My Princess #ShehnaazGill a pure soul with a golden heart. (two heart emojis).

Shehnaaz, who appeared on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, started out by appearing in music videos. She made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England in 2017. Last year, she also acted in the blockbuster Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She will be appearing in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023.

Rupali, who plays the title character on the popular daily soap, Anupamaa, is the daughter of filmmaker Anil Ganguly and appeared as a child in his film Saaheb (1985) starring Anil Kapoor. Her brother is the award-winning choreographer Vijay Ganguly. She also acted in the television shows Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Rupali returned to acting after seven years with Anupamaa, in which she plays a Gujarati housewife in the large Shah household.

