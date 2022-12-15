Shehnaaz Gill playing with Bharti Singh's son is the most adorable thing you will see today. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill has undoubtedly become one of the most beloved actresses today. With a following of 13 million users on Instagram, her fans and followers love to engage with her content and often comment on her posts as well. Recently, the actress uploaded an adorable series of pictures and videos where she was seen playing with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh.

In the series of videos, you can see her holding the baby and talking to him in an adorable way. She even gives him sweet kisses and poses in several pictures. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Gola gola gola mela pala bacha nona bache ko raat nini aa rhi thi phir bhi maine pareshaan kiya pappiya kar kr ke."

Take a look at her post here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being uploaded, the video has already been liked by more than three lakh people. It has also garnered several reactions.

One user in the Instagram comments said, "Dono mein zadya cute kon hai batana difficult task hai (Who is cuter in you both is difficult to tell). A second person added, "Shehnaaz or Gola ka emotional attachment ho gaya hai. God bless you, Gola cutie pie (Shehnaaz and Gola have an emotional attachment now. God bless you, Gola cutie pie.) A third person said, "Two cute babies in one frame." Many others have reacted using heart emojis.