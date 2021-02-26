Home / Entertainment / Tv / Salman Khan clicks a 'mega selfie' with Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda at Indian Pro Music League
Salman Khan clicks a 'mega selfie' with Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda at Indian Pro Music League

Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to share a 'mega selfie' from the sets of the Indian Pro Music League. The star-studded photo featured Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and many more.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda and many more pose for a 'mega selfie'.

After completing his stint as the Bigg Boss 14 host, Salman Khan has shared a star-studded selfie from the show. The frame featured celebrities from Bollywood, television and even sports. With Salman holding the camera, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Mika Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Wahi, Javed Ali and cricketer Suresh Raina huddled together to fit into the frame.

Salman shared the photo and wrote, "Yahan toh ek selfie banti hai. The world's biggest music league is here! Chal MEGA SELFIE lele re." Salman is the show's brand ambassador while Karan Wahi and Waluscha D'Souza take on the hosting duties.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment: 'May all your desires come true'

Zee TV's Indian Pro Music League is a 'music league' wherein six teams - Mumbai Warriors, Punjab Lions, Bengal Tigers, Gujarat Rockers, UP Dabbangs, and Delhi Dhurrandhars--will compete against each other. Each team is supported by Bollywood and sports celebrities and features renowned playback singers as their captains. The team includes a reality show star and one fresh voice. Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao have been signed on to captain the six zonal teams.

During the premiere episode, which is scheduled to air on Friday, Govinda sang ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ for his wife Sunita Ahuja, leaving her smiling. When host Karan Wahi asked Govinda if that’s how he woos his wife, Govinda said, “I might have impressed many people with my acting and dance moves, but I also love music, so I sing for her from time to time.” Sunita chipped in, “He truly is the romantic one and he sings very well, always leaving me speechless.”

Apart from singing, Govinda also joined his Partner Salman on the stage to entertain the audiences.

salman khan shraddha kapoor govinda

