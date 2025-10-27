'Gaaliyan bakti hai': Salman Khan asks who will marry Farrhana Bhatt, internet calls his comments 'misogynistic’

Superstar Salman Khan is facing backlash on social media for his remarks about Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt during the weekend episode. The actor had mocked her for using abusive language, quipping that she’s “exactly the kind of daughter-in-law people want.” His comment has sparked outrage online, with people saying it reeks of misogyny. Salman Khan faced backlash for mocking contestant Farrhana Bhatt's behavior, leading to outrage on social media.

What did Salman say

During a task inside the house, Ashnoor Kaur called Farrhana “negative”, saying, “She’s spreading negativity in the house; I honestly don’t know how her journey outside will be.” At that moment, Salman jumped in and made a remark about Farrhana’s attitude in the house.

“Jab inki baat shaadi vyah tak jaayegi toh gharwale puchenge ladki kaisi hai? Oh ho gaaliyan bakti hai, jhagde karti hai, plate todti hai, yahi bahu chahiye humko. Bache ki zindagi barbaad kardegi. Isi peace activist ki talaash thi humko aapne bache ke liye,” Salman was seen with a laugh.

Salman’s remark loosely translates to “When things reach the stage of marriage, the family will ask – what kind of girl is she? Oh, she abuses people, picks fights, breaks plates – yes, that’s exactly the daughter-in-law we wanted! She’ll ruin our son’s life. This is the peace activist we were looking for for our child.”

Internet reacts

Salman’s remark didn’t sit well with many social media users, who were quick to call him out for his “misogynistic” tone. Several social media users slammed the actor for making light of the situation, accusing him of reinforcing gender stereotypes.

The comment has since sparked a wave of criticism online, with one social media user sharing, “Salman’s comment on Farhana gave me the ick today…If it’s supposed to be taken as all jokes only, well why don’t they joke about the male contestants this way then? Why are such comments only made towards female contestants. It was just lazy writing by the script writers.”

“Exactly. I thought the same, what’s their obsession with Farhana’s rishta?” another questioned, with one mentioning, “MISOGYNY ON TOP”.

“Exactly i got so mad like salman khan needs to look in the mirror bro je himself is not marriage material,” one wrote.

One shared, “Moreover felt ick for Ashnoor giggling and saying exactly. Wth. You act all feminist and women ain’t stereotypical, your friendship with Anhishek is clean and pure but wen it comes to female bashing on conservative nonsense, she is like exactly right, this is wat I wana say. Ashnoor is a poser.”

“These are misogynist men …n they have proved it multiple times…..they see women as wives n bahus only,” one posted. Another comment read, “I hate Salman for doing this to a girl.”

“Not lazy, but malicious and misogynistic! This is such a backward mindset that they're promoting on the show, such an infuriating statement,” one shared.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19, titled Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwaloon Ki Sarkar, premiered on August 24. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar. It also airs on Colors TV.

Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy. This week, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from the show.