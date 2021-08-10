Sana Khan shares videos from Maldives holiday with husband, screams 'mummy' when he pushes her swing too hard

Sana Khan is in Maldives with her husband Anas Saiyad. On Monday, she shared multiple videos and pictures from her trip, showing fans how she took a seaplane to her destination and later posed on the beach for some pictures.

In the first video, Sana walked with a skip in her step at the port, holding Anas' arms. She wore a black and white burka and hijab in the video while Anas wore a plain white kurta pyjama with a white jacket. "So finally we got a chance to travel and guess where we are going? We have reached the first port and every thing is being done with all safety precautions and everything is up to the mark," she says in the video as she gets her documents checked at the post.

Sana Khan eating pasta at her resort in Maldives.

She also showed fans a glimpse of the sea plane she boarded for flight to the Maldives and then the water villas she stayed at. Sana and Anas were also welcomed with drinks at their resort.

In a later post, Sana posed at the beach in a pink and purple dress. She joked that her husband got exhausted clicking her photos. "Relaxing by the beach and of course miya exhausted by the beach (clicking my pics)," she wrote. Another video showed how Sana expected to be pushed lightly by her husband on a sea-side swing but Anas put in maximum strength, sending the swing high up and leaving Sana screaming. She laughed and even called out to her 'mummy' has Anas pushed her higher. "Was expecting love and gentleness but what I got was madness. My stomach and jaws still hurting," she wrote.

Sana had said in October last year that she was leaving acting to serve humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

Sana appeared on Bigg Boss 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, and in films such as Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.