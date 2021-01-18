Sana Khan pens note for husband Anas Saiyad, says ‘thank you for always pushing me towards good’
Former actor Sana Khan has thanked her husband, Anas Saiyad, for always encouraging her to follow the path of righteousness. She said that one’s good deeds need not be known to the world, ‘what matters is that Allah notices it’.
Sharing a bunch of pictures of herself posing in a pale brown outfit, Sana wrote on Instagram, “It doesn’t matter tht peopl don’t notice the good that you do. What matters is tht Allah notices it. Thank you @anas_saiyad20 for always pushing me towards good no matter what the situation or reactions are. #sanakhan #sanaanas #alhamdulillah #lifeisbeautiful #subhanallah #positivethinking.”
Sana married Anas in a private ceremony on November 20 last year. She announced the news in an Instagram post, which read, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.” Afterwards, they travelled to Kashmir for their honeymoon.
Also read: Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’, says she ‘will do very well’ in Bollywood
On New Year’s Eve, Sana penned a romantic note for Anas and thanked him for giving the ‘perfect ending’ to 2020. She also promised to make every effort to ‘be the best for’ him.
“I wanted a perfect ending and indeed this is the perfect & happy ending to 2020. Thank you for accepting me in ur life with soooo much of love, happiness & trust @anas_saiyad20. I will give my best to be the best for you n give the best to you. In Sha Allah. #sanakhan #sanaanas #anassaiyad #love #life #blessed,” she wrote.
Sana is known for films such as Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 6. A few months ago, she renounced her career in the arc lights to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D'Souza goes for a spin with Aamir Ali after heart attack scare, watch
- Remo D'Souza, who recently had a health scare, was spotted out and about town with friend Aamir Ali. Watch a video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu says it's 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films
- Citing the examples of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Rananut and Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu has said that it is 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput is beach-ready in new pics from Goa, but where is Shahid Kapoor?
- Mira Rapjut has shared new photos and videos from her Goa vacation with husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares clip of allegations against Sajid, hints he has ‘mafia' support
- Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Jiah Khan's sister levelling serious allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid Khan. She suggested that he has the 'full support' of the 'mafia' in the film industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minissha Lamba opens up about her separation: 'If it's not working, part ways'
- Actor Minissha Lamba has said that there is no longer any stigma attached to separation, and if a relationship isn't working, it is advisable to part ways amicably.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan jokingly objects to KKR’s birthday wish for Juhi Chawla’s husband
- Shah Rukh Khan jokingly took offence as the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders declared Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta as the 'most affable gentleman'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor is having a blast on set, dad Anil Kapoor feels he's missing out
- Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new image from the Glasgow sets of her upcoming film, Blind. Her dad, Anil Kapoor, left a comment on her post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra confesses her love for Albela Aam, Chulbuli Imli and Pan Pasand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut goes on a rampage in new Dhaakad poster, reveals release date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan thanks husband Anas Saiyad for always pushing her 'towards good'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hardik Pandya’s father dies, Natasa Stankovic pays tribute: ‘Love you papa’
- Natasa Stankovic has paid a heartfelt tribute to Hardik Pandya’s father who died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Patani celebrates Tiger Shroff’s new song Casanova, dances to it
- Disha Patani took to Instagram stories to share a video of herself dancing to rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's new track, Casanova.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saba Ali Khan shares gems from family album with Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soni Razdan calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘innocent victim of a very twisted design’
- Soni Razdan feels that Rhea Chakraborty has a bright future ahead of her in the film industry. Soni said that her time in jail 'clearly exposed the people who sent her there'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery still
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox