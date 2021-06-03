Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sana Khan slams troll who mocked her 'hijab', asked why she even got an education

Sana Khan clapped back at a troll who commented on her appearance in a new Instagram post. See her response here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Sana Khan married Anas Saiyad last year, after announcing her retirement from the entertainment industry.

Former actor Sana Khan stood up for herself in front of her over four million Instagram followers when one person commented about her appearance in a recent post. Sana announced her retirement from the entertainment industry last year, before she married Anas Saiyad.

On Wedneday, Sana posted a picture of herself wearing a 'hijab', and holding a container of coffee.

“Itna padai likhai kast karke kiya faida wohi toh sabke jaisa pardeke andar rahena (What's the point of your education if you're going to hide behind a veil),” the person wrote. Sana responded “Mere bhai, jab parde mai rahke (If despite wearing a veil) I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and husband what more. I want. Most imp Allah is protecting me in every way. Alhamdulillah. And have completed my education too. So isn’t it a win win situation?”

A screenshot of Sana Khan's response to the Instagram user.

Sana had said in October last year that she was leaving acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. The 33-year-old posted statements in Hindi, English and Urdu announcing her decision. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

Sana married Anas in a private ceremony on November 20 last year. She announced the news in an Instagram post, which read, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”

Also read: Sana Khan pens note for husband Anas Saiyad, says ‘thank you for always pushing me towards good’

She is best known for having appeared in Bigg Boss 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. She has also appeared in films such as Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

