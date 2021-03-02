Sana Khan spotted by paparazzi for first time since getting married. Watch

Sana Khan was spotted by the paparazzi in public for the first time since her wedding last year. Sana, who quit the world of films and show business to focus on her religious pursuits, married Anas Sayied in November.

Sana was seen stepping out of her car in Mumbai, on Monday. She was seen wearing a hijab with black high heels. As the photographers called out her name, Sana simply waved at them and walked away, not stopping to pose for photos.

After tying the knot with Anas, Sana went on a honeymoon in Kashmir. She shared short videos from the Dal Lake, the Hazratbal Shrine and from her hotel room on Instagram for her followers.

She made the wedding announcement in a social media post in November. “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah,” she had captioned a picture with her husband.

Sana had said in October that she was leaving acting to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her ‘creator’. The 33-year-old posted statements in Hindi, English and Urdu announcing her decision to leave the industry. “Today I am talking to you standing at a crucial juncture of my life. For years, I have been living the Showbiz (film industry) life, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote.

Sana is best known for her roles in films such as Halla Bol, Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

