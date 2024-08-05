Sanaya Irani on bad experiences with Bollywood: Was told to wear a bikini in a film with big heroes

Actor Sanaya Irani, who has made a name for herself in the world of small screen, didn’t have a pleasant experience while trying to find a way into Bollywood and south film industry. In a recent interview with Hautterfly, the actor recalled an incident when she was told to wear a bikini just because the project had big stars associated with it. Also read: Sanaya Irani on being ‘genetically thin’: ‘I used to eat fried food to look healthy, my parents were worried about me’ Sanaya Irani is known for her roles in shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

Inside reality of the industry

In the interview, she was asked whether she faced any casting couch experience. Revisiting an incident she faced down south, she said, “Long ago, a person from the South wanted to meet me for a film. At that point, I didn’t want to do films. But, this person was hellbent on meeting me. So I just went, and after the meeting, he was like ‘we need a little fuller person’. And I was like ‘then I am not the fuller person’. A lot of times, I feel that people meet girls in the industry to meet them, to suss it out–is she the kind who slept or hasn’t slept.”

More on the issue

When it comes to Bollywood, the actor recalled another incident where she was made to call a Bollywood director. She shared that there was a lot of misunderstanding, as she was told she was auditioning for a music video but it was a film.

She finally agreed to call him, and when she did, the actor was told to call him later as he was in a meeting. She called him again and he asked her, ‘what’s the time’.

During the conversation, she felt that the director was throwing an attitude at her, and she was in no mood to take it. She asked him firmly about the intention of the call. “So he was like, ‘I am making this big film, there are many big heroes in it and you will have to wear a bikini.’ And I was like, ‘And my character is?’ and he was like ‘are you okay wearing a bikini?’ He was getting a little rude to me and I hung up on him”, she shared.

More about Sanaya

It was in 2007 when Sanaya made her television debut with Left Right Left. She followed it up with the role of reclusive and studious Gunjan Bhushan in Miley Jab Hum Tum. She fell in love with television actor Mohit Sehgal while working on the show. They tied the knot in 2016. In 2017, they participated in Nach Baliye 8, where they were adjudged the second runners-up. The 41-year-old is also known for starring in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon opposite Barun Sobti.

Sanaya made her acting debut in 2006 with a cameo appearance in Aamir Khan and Kajol-starrer Fanaa.