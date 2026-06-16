Sanchita Ugale built her career without godfather, says grandfather after her death: ‘Nothing was lacking in her life’

Television actor Sanchita Ugale, known for her roles in shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, allegedly died by suicide at her residence. She was 22. Her untimely death has left her family, friends and fans devastated. Speaking to the media after her passing, Sanchita's grandfather, Gopinath, reflected on her journey in the entertainment industry and the popularity she had earned through her television roles. (Also read: Kumkum Bhagya actor Sanchita Ugale dies by suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar)

Sanchita Ugale's grandfather on her death

Sanchita Ugale's grandfather reveals family is yet to come to terms with her death.

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Talking about Sanchita's success, her grandfather said that she had built her career through hard work and determination. He said, "She was an extremely talented girl. She had progressed on her own merit and through her hard work. She did not have a godfather. What she was going through mentally at that time, what the real issue was... because she had no disputes with anyone. Nobody ever spoke ill of her. Nothing was lacking in her life. She had achieved everything through her own efforts. She was a very capable girl."

He also revealed how widely recognised she had become in their district. According to him, Sanchita became so closely associated with her on-screen character Pooja from Saajan Ghar that people rarely referred to her by her real name. He said viewers across the district knew her primarily as Pooja.

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing the family's grief, he added, "It is very painful. Why she did this, only God knows what was going on in her mind. It is completely beyond our understanding." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing the family's grief, he added, "It is very painful. Why she did this, only God knows what was going on in her mind. It is completely beyond our understanding." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also dismissed suggestions that Sanchita was facing a shortage of work, insisting that she remained professionally active and had several opportunities lined up. About Sanchita Ugale's death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also dismissed suggestions that Sanchita was facing a shortage of work, insisting that she remained professionally active and had several opportunities lined up. About Sanchita Ugale's death {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sanchita, 22, allegedly died by suicide at her home in the Nallasopara area at around 7 pm on Sunday while she was alone, an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanchita, 22, allegedly died by suicide at her home in the Nallasopara area at around 7 pm on Sunday while she was alone, an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered," a police official told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered," a police official told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the official, the actor's father informed the Achole police that he does not suspect any foul play and has not held anyone responsible for her death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the official, the actor's father informed the Achole police that he does not suspect any foul play and has not held anyone responsible for her death. {{/usCountry}}

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The body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the police have registered an accidental death report and launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that may have led to the extreme step, officials said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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