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Sanchita Ugale’s father claims actor was under pressure and facing harassment before death: ‘Woh upset rehti thi’

In a recent interview, Sanchita Ugale’s father claimed that she often appeared disturbed even when she seemed fine.

Jun 17, 2026 07:28 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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The death of actor Sanchita Ugale on Sunday evening has sent shockwaves through the television industry. She is alleged to have died by suicide at her Mumbai apartment, and the police are still investigating the case. Now, her father, Machhindra Ugale, has spoken about her state of mind in the days leading up to her death, claiming that she had been under immense pressure and was facing harassment.

Sanchita's father speaks up

Sanchita Ugale was known for her work on TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya.

In an interview with NDTV, Sanchita’s father claimed that she often appeared disturbed even when she seemed fine.

“Upset to wo rehti hi thi. Usne humein wajah batayi nahi, bas itna hi, par wo upset rehti thi. Matlab woh jab acche mood mein hoti thi, tab bhi achanak depression mein chali jaati thi. Yeh baat humare dhyaan mein aayi thi, aur isi liye hum uske saath roz aana-jaana karte the. Bas utna hi waqt, samjho ki aadha ghanta hum uske saath nahi the, wo hamari galti samjho. Lekin wo itne depression mein chali gayi, yeh humein maloom nahi tha ki wo aisa kadam utha legi,” Machhindra said.

It translates to, “She would remain upset. She did not tell us the reason, just that she stayed upset. Even when she appeared to be in a good mood, she would suddenly slip into depression. We had noticed this, which is why we used to accompany her daily. It was just that brief time - hardly half an hour when we were not with her - you can consider that our mistake. But we did not know she had gone into such deep depression that she would take such a step.”

Sanchita was known for her work on TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. News agency ANI reported that, according to police, the incident occurred between 7 and 7:30 PM on June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons. Police said they are investigating the matter and are trying to find out the reason behind the alleged suicide.

Sanchita was known for her role as Diya Tandon in the TV serial Kumkum Bhagya. Sanchita also featured in some films, portraying the younger version of Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava and made an appearance alongside noted actor Manoj Bajpayee in the investigative thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
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