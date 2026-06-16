Sanchita Ugale’s cousin claims late actor was under immense stress: ‘Casting people were harassing her’

Actor Sanchita Ugale was found dead at her Mumbai residence on Sunday in an alleged case of suicide, leaving her fans and colleagues devastated. Now, her cousin brother, Akash Satish Ugale, has made shocking allegations, claiming that the actor had been under immense stress and was reportedly facing mental harassment from certain individuals linked to the casting circuit.

Sanchita Ugale's brother claims she was mentally harassed

Sanchita Ugale was known for her roles in popular television shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya,

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On Monday, Akash Satish Ugale interacted with the media and drew comparisons between his sister Sanchita’s death and the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, suggesting that both cases raised similar concerns about the pressures faced by those working in the entertainment industry. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Investigations ruled that he died by suicide.

Akash also claimed that Sanchita had a secret Instagram account, saying she had posted a reel that had a context regarding the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

He said, “Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14th June 2020. Why? Because Bollywood, this industry, put a lot of pressure on him, and because of that pressure, he committed suicide. In the same way, yesterday my sister also committed suicide for the same reason, that’s what I’m saying. Yeh industry bahot dara deti hai dhamki deti hai. Jaisi ki Sushant Singh Rajput ko kiya. Usko kha liya andar se khokla kar diya. Isme bade bade logon ka haath rehta hai. Ultimately, power game chalta hai. Humaare jaisi middle class families jo ladki yaa ladke upar jaate hain unko daba diya jaata hai.”

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{{^usCountry}} It translates to, “This industry can be very intimidating. It threatens people, just like it did with Sushant Singh Rajput. It consumed him and hollowed him out from within. Powerful people are often involved in all of this. Ultimately, it’s a power game. People from middle-class families like ours, whether boys or girls, who try to rise and make a name for themselves, are often suppressed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It translates to, “This industry can be very intimidating. It threatens people, just like it did with Sushant Singh Rajput. It consumed him and hollowed him out from within. Powerful people are often involved in all of this. Ultimately, it’s a power game. People from middle-class families like ours, whether boys or girls, who try to rise and make a name for themselves, are often suppressed.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Akash added, “Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, 2020. My sister also committed suicide on the same day. The Instagram ID I just showed you uploaded this reel yesterday, and it has a video of Sushant Singh Rajput. And my sister's profile picture has been used. It is up to the police to investigate it. I spoke to some of her friends. I found out that some casting people were harassing her. She was being mentally harassed. That's why my sister was upset..." Akash requested a thorough investigation into the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akash added, “Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, 2020. My sister also committed suicide on the same day. The Instagram ID I just showed you uploaded this reel yesterday, and it has a video of Sushant Singh Rajput. And my sister's profile picture has been used. It is up to the police to investigate it. I spoke to some of her friends. I found out that some casting people were harassing her. She was being mentally harassed. That's why my sister was upset..." Akash requested a thorough investigation into the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Sanchita Ugale's death

Sanchita was known for her work on TV shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. News agency ANI reported that, according to police, the incident occurred between 7 and 7:30 PM on June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village, Nalasopara East. Officials said Sanchita was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. The room was locked from the inside. Family members rushed her to a Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

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On June 15th, based on a complaint from the deceased's father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons. Police said they are investigating the matter and are trying to find out the reason behind the alleged suicide.

After news of Sanchita’s death broke, the AICWA released a press note demanding a high-level investigation into her alleged suicide. They also revealed that the actor was 26, not 22, like most reports had claimed. “All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has urged the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, to order a high-level inquiry into the death of Sanchita Ugale and ensure that justice is delivered to her family,” read a portion of their note.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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