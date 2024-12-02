Sarah Hyland's ex manager sues over non-payment of dues, Modern Family actor claims he acted illegally

Sarah Hyland, best known for playing Haley Dunphy on cult sitcom Modern Family, has run into trouble, thanks to her former manager. As per an In Touch report, Richard Konigsberg has sued the actor for non-payment of dues. (Also Read – Sarah Hyland on Modern Family reboot: 'I would want to see a script first') Sarah Hyland responds to former manager's lawsuit for non-payment of dues(AFP)

Richard's lawsuit against Sarah

“(Richard) capably and faithfully guided (Sarah) in her career and private life for a decade-and-a-half, only to then be unceremoniously dismissed by (Sarah) in April 2024 — in an apparent attempt by (Sarah) to avoid fulfilling her obligation to pay (Richard) a 10% commission on very substantial monies (Sarah) is expected to shortly receive on a project sourced during her relationship with (Richard),” his lawsuit stated.

He claimed that Sarah refused to pay him his pending commissions, save that from a recently locked Broadway project. He added that she won't even pay him commission for the royalties she receives by starring in Modern Family from 2009 till 2020.

Sarah's response

Sarah's official response to her former manager's lawsuit stated, "(Richard’s) claims are barred, in whole or in part, because the purported agreement was made for an illegal purpose, namely, for (Richard) to act illegally as unlicensed talent agents in violation of California Labor Code.”

“The damages suffered by [Richard], if any, were directly and proximately caused by the acts, omissions, carelessness, or negligence of [Richard]. [Richard’s] recovery, if any, should be diminished to the extent that his alleged damages are attributable to his own acts, omissions, carelessness, or negligence,” her lawyer added, as per the report.

Sarah had already filed a petition with the California Labor Commissioner, and asked the court to rule that the agreement between her and Richard in the past is void, and that he pays back part of the commissions he was paid by her. The court is yet to rule on her motion.

Sarah was last seen in the movie My Fake Boyfriend, a romantic comedy directed by Rose Troche. It released in cinemas in 2022. She also starred in musical comedy TV show Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin in the same year, which wasn't renewed for another season.