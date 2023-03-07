Sarah Shahi spills the beans on the Sex/Life moment that left her and Adam Demos in fits of laughter

Sarah Shahi discussed a scene that caused a lot of laughter between herself and her co-star and boyfriend, Adam Demos, during their work on the show Sex/Life. The second season of the show was released for binge-watching on Netflix on March 2, 2023. Sarah shared that the wedding scene they filmed was particularly enjoyable, and their chemistry made the scene easy to shoot. Adam portrayed the character of Brad Simon, while Sarah played the role of Billie Connelly on the show. This anecdote adds a personal touch to their on-screen dynamic, further highlighting their chemistry both as actors and as a couple. (Also read: Adam Demos reacts to working with Sarah Shahi in Sex/Life: 'She is a goddess, I am her biggest fan for sure')

In the sixth episode, Brad Simon essayed by Adam and Billie played by Sarah professed their love for each other at Sasha Snow's wedding after ending their respective relationships with Gigi and Majid. In a conversation with PEOPLE, when questioned about how she and Adam rehearsed for the impactful moment, she said, "We met as actors, and so we have a very good way of putting the relationship aside and then wearing the actor hat."

She continued further, and said, "It definitely creates a lot of giggles between the two of us having to film that wedding scene. But he still is one of my favorite scene partners because everything becomes very easy with him whether or not it's a scene about loving one another or hating one another all I have to do is kind of look at him and my work is done. I'm pretty lucky in that aspect."

Adam revealed that his mother, Lindy, struggled to watch the steamy scenes in Sex/Life, and said, "She's the greatest of all time, and she's so proud. So beyond proud. And so she wants to watch everything I'm in, but it's like, half the time with this show, she still watches it, but her hands are covering her eyes. And then she's trying to block her ears.”

According to Adams, he and Sarah relish the opportunity to have casual outings and even recently took a hike with their dogs. For Adam, what they do or where they go isn't as important as their ability to connect and check in with each other. He openly shared that he admires Shahi greatly and feels fortunate to have collaborated with her on Sex/Life and to have her in his life. Fans of the show have embraced the pair's natural on and off-screen chemistry. Demos and Shahi have been in a relationship since meeting on the set of Sex/Life in 2021.

